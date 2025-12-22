Việt Nam, China eye stronger cultural exchange, cooperation

BIEJING – A Vietnam Culture Day in China was held in Beijing on December 21, featuring a friendship art programme titled “Colours of culture” and a photo exhibition themed “Việt Nam – a top world heritage destination".

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Việt Nam and the Vietnamese Embassy in China, the event is expected to open new opportunities for Việt Nam-China stronger cultural exchange and cooperation.

The event brought together over 1,000 delegates from relevant ministries and agencies of both countries, and representatives from international organisations, agencies, associations, businesses, educational institutions, media outlets, as well as Vietnamese expatriates and students in Beijing.

The art programme featured traditional Vietnamese music and dance, as well as contemporary art, and Chinese artworks, celebrating Việt Nam-China neighbourness and friendship, conveying a message of promising future for bilateral relations, and opening new avenues for cultural exchange as the two countries advance cooperation to build the China-Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Meanwhile, the photo exhibition showcased striking images of Việt Nam’s natural and cultural sites recognised by UNESCO, along with other forms and titles acknowledged by the organisation.

Việt Nam now has over 70 titles recognised by UNESCO, including nine World Heritage Sites, 17 Intangible Cultural Heritages, 11 Documentary Heritages, 11 Biosphere Reserves, 4 Global Geoparks, and 4 Creative Cities.

The exhibition not only highlighted the country’s culture, people and landscapes, but also demonstrated the global appeal of its heritage sites, positioning Vietnam as a leading heritage tourism destination in the world.

In her remarks, Deputy Minister Culture, Sports and Tourism Trịnh Thị Thủy highlighted the fruitful development of Việt Nam-China relations over the past 75 years, noting that under the strategic guidance of senior leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations have entered a new phase toward building a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, driven by strategic trust, common goals, and people-centred and win-win cooperation.

According to Thủy, as Việt Nam and China enter a new phase of comprehensive and sustainable development under the “six major orientations,” cooperation in culture, sports, and tourism has recorded vibrant activities. China remains the largest source of visitors to Việt Nam, with nearly 4.8 million Chinese tourist arrivals in the first 11 months of this year, accounting for 25 per cent of total international arrivals, and making a significant contribution to the success of the Vietnam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange 2025.

Highlighting the successes of recent cultural exchange programmes between the two countries, the official said that the event is a practical initiative to celebrate the achievements of the Vietnam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange 2025, and also opens new opportunities for cultural exchange and cooperation.

She showed her belief that the Vietnam Culture Day in China will contribute to further strengthening people-to-people exchanges, building more bridges of friendship, promoting the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries, and making a positive contribution to the socialist modernisation efforts of each nation.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình, the event provided an opportunity to showcase Việt Nam’s cultural beauty with core values of patriotism, compassion, integrity, solidarity, diligence, and creativity, while highlighting the interconnection between the long-standing cultures of the two nations.

Cultural exchange has long served as a lasting bridge and invisible link between the two nations, bridging all distances, the diplomat said, adding that it not only enhances mutual understanding and closer ties but also helps reinforce public trust, deepen the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and advances the building of the community with a share future carrying strategic significance.

During her visit to China, Deputy Minister Thủy held talks with her Chinese counterpart Cao Zheng during which they reviewed recent cooperation and agreed on directions for cultural and tourism collaboration in 2026 and beyond. VNA/VNS