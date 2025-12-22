Việt Nam becomes popular end-of-year destination for families in the region 

HCM CITY — Việt Nam is becoming an increasingly popular choice for families in the region and beyond, according to a new report from Agoda.

Based on searches made between September and November for stays during December 2025 and January 2026, Agoda recorded a 30 per cent increase in family travel interest to Việt Nam compared with the same period last year.

Agoda data shows that the country is attracting more international families than ever this season.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, country director at Agoda, said: “It is wonderful to see Việt Nam increasingly chosen as an end-of-year holiday destination for families from across Asia and beyond. Agoda’s data shows that travelers are recognising Việt Nam’s family-friendly appeal, which further strengthens its position on the global travel map. As more families plan their festive-season or year-end getaways, we are delighted to support them through Agoda’s simple, intuitive platform and our wide range of stays, flights, and activities.”

South Koreans take the lead as the top market interested in traveling to Việt Nam in December and January, with families from India, Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia rounding out the top five.

Notably, Agoda reported that Indian families showed the highest growth in travel interest to Việt Nam during this period, with a 186 per cent increase in searches. Malaysians are also expressing strong growth in interest, with a 74 per cent increase in searches, highlighting Việt Nam’s appeal as a family destination in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Families are choosing Việt Nam for its storied culture and cuisine, diverse landscapes, and abundance of family-friendly resorts and attractions, it said.

Phú Quốc Island leads as the most sought-after destination among international family travelers with a 47 per cent increase in searches, popular for its sandy beaches, calm waters, and nature parks ideal for multi-generation vacations.

Đà Nẵng follows with 42 per cent growth in travel interest, noted for its beaches, soft adventure activities, and access to Bà Nà Hills theme park. Nha Trang comes in third place, remaining a favourite for its long coastline, family-oriented resorts, and island experiences. In fourth place, HCM City appeals with its vibrant food scene, entertainment complexes, and day trips to the Mekong Delta.

In the north, Hà Nội continues to draw families with its cultural landmarks, museums, and festive atmosphere, rounding out the top five most family-friendly year-end destinations in Viet Nam.

Meanwhile, though Vietnamese families traditionally travel less internationally at the end of the year – typically preferring to wait for the Lunar New Year - China is becoming a noticeable exception.

Among the top 20 outbound destinations preferred by Vietnamese families during the December-January period, searches for Shanghai increased 58 per cent, while Beijing increased 59 per cent. This shift is supported by the launch of new direct routes between Hà Nội and selected Chinese cities earlier this year, making end-of-year overseas trips more accessible than ever. — VNS