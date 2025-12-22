High-tech storytelling

Politics & Law
December 22, 2025 - 17:42
Celebrating 115 years as one of Việt Nam’s most iconic cultural landmarks, the Hà Nội Opera House has unveiled an immersive technology-art exhibition titled ‘115 Years of the Opera House Tells Its Story’. The exhibition offers daily 90-minute sessions every day until December 31. Next year, the iconic building will close for two years to undergo a number of refurbishments.

