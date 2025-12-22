High-tech storytelling

Celebrating 115 years as one of Việt Nam’s most iconic cultural landmarks, the Hà Nội Opera House has unveiled an immersive technology-art exhibition titled ‘115 Years of the Opera House Tells Its Story’. The exhibition offers daily 90-minute sessions every day until December 31. Next year, the iconic building will close for two years to undergo a number of refurbishments.
The Trống Đôi, Cồng Ba, Chiêng Năm Festival in Xí Thoại Hamlet, which takes place at the end of January each year, attracts strong interest from both locals and visitors thanks to the distinctive artistic expressions of Ba Na culture.
Đà Lạt City in the central province of Lâm Đồng is a hotspot on the tourism map this week as the City of a Thousand Flowers launches two highly anticipated cultural events: the Gong Festival and the Global Coffee Heritage Festival 2025.