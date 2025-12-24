New circus performances dazzle HCM City audiences

HCM CITY — Ký Ức Hỏa Thần (Memories of God of Fire), a prequel of the sold-out circus show called Vùng Đất Kỳ Bí (The Mysterious Land), has brought exciting experiences to audiences in HCM City.

The show, produced by the HCM City Arts Centre, is a variety performance featuring circus acts such as acrobatics, tumbling and human pyramids, as well as music and dance. Fire and water, combined with 3D mapping light, create amazing effects for the show.

Ký Ức Hỏa Thần depicts the story of the Fire God, the most favourite character in the previous show.

It revolves around a boy lost on a deserted island, where the sacred fire stone has disappeared. To reclaim the stone, he must overcome challenges and face humanity’s greatest enemy - the greed to seek the stone - and find harmony with nature.

Trương Thị Ngọc Giàu, a mother of a daughter, said her family had a good experience at the show.

Giàu said, “We are surprised by the fire and water performances. Although we got a little bit wet, we enjoyed the show so much.”

The show’s production team utilises bamboo combined with modern materials to create props for the show.

Its director, Công Nguyễn, said that bamboo is flexible and durable, which is suitable for long-term drops and can support artists doing difficult technical movements on stage.

He added that the artists and staff have worked hard to perfect their performances. “We hope our circus will become a favourite destination for families and young people in the city.”

The show, Ký Ức Hỏa Thần, is staged every weekend until January 18 at the HCM City Circus Theatre on Hoàng Minh Giám Street, Hạnh Thông Ward.

Tickets can be purchased at http://datve.nhahatphuongnam.com.vn. — VNS