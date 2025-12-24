Hà Nội's churches host Christmas concerts

HÀ NỘI — VNSO Christmas Charity Concert 2025 will take place at Hà Nội Cathedral and Hàm Long Church on December 26 and 27.

The concert will offer audiences a festive and heart-warming repertoire in the spirit of Christmas and the New Year featuring celebrated works by renowned composers such as Bach, Vivaldi and Franz Xaver Gruber performed by musicians from Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO).

The concerts will be conducted by Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji, concertmaster violinist Lê Hoàng Lan, flutist Nguyễn Quỳnh Oanh and cellist Lưu Ly Ly.

Nuae Choir, conducted by Phạm Hoài Trung and Việt Nam Youth Music Institute ensemble will perform at the concert.

At Hà Nội Cathedral, 40 Nhà Chung Street, Hoàn Kiếm Ward, the concert will begin at 7.30pm on December 26, while it will take place at 7.30pm at Hàm Long Parish Church, 21 Hàm Long Street, Cửa Nam Ward on December 27. The concerts are free of charge and open to the public aiming to raising fund supporting underprivileged children. — VNS