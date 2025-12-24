Hưng Yên charts strategic path to restore historic port

HƯNG YÊN — Scientists, historians and other experts are joining forces to find the best solution for the restoration of Phố Hiến, once a renowned international trading port of the Đại Việt (Great Việt) kingdom in the 16th and 17th centuries.

Their collective endeavour reflects not only a scholarly mission, but also a strategic vision to revive a heritage space that embodies centuries of cultural exchange and national identity.

The northern province of Hưng Yên, home to the special national heritage site of Phố Hiến (Hiến Town), recently convened a scientific conference to explore how this important legacy can be restored and reconstructed.

The aim is to awaken historical and cultural value while shaping heritage spaces that connect with creative tourism, placing heritage at the centre of development with a long-term perspective.

Phố Hiến, second only to Thăng Long in its heyday, was celebrated with the saying: “First is Kinh Kỳ, second is Phố Hiến.”

Merchants from Japan, China, the Netherlands and beyond once crowded its busy port, making it a hub of international commerce.

Though its role declined with the siltation of the Red River, Phố Hiến still preserves remarkable cultural and architectural treasures, such as the Xích Đằng Temple of Literature, Mây Temple and Chuông Pagoda. These landmarks testify to a proud historical legacy and reinforce its status as a heritage site of national importance.

Today, Phố Hiến stands as a representative heritage space of the Red River Delta and the nation, safeguarding a rich system of tangible and intangible legacies. These vividly reflect its flourishing past and embody distinctive values of history, culture, architecture, belief and urban memory.

Yet, despite recent efforts by Hưng Yên Province to preserve and promote this heritage, challenges remain. Restoration projects have often been fragmented, lacking an overarching vision; the cultural space of old Phố Hiến has not been fully brought to life; and the link between heritage and creative tourism or economic development has yet to reach its full potential.

For this reason, experts insist that the restoration, reconstruction and revitalisation of Phố Hiến must be seen not only as cultural preservation, but as a strategic development task.

At the conference, participants stressed that revival should extend beyond architectural restoration to the creation of a creative tourism ecosystem, with heritage as its core and guided by a long-term vision.

Specialists further argued that Phố Hiến’s restoration should adopt a holistic approach, tied to the Red River landscape and the historic trade routes that shaped its identity.

They envision Phố Hiến as an open space where heritage is activated through cultural and creative activities, enriched by community participation.

Practical solutions are needed to reconstruct the cultural urban space of the ancient port in a vivid, authentic and profound way, ensuring relevance to contemporary life and meaningful experiences for visitors.

Equally important is the promotion of creative tourism and the creative economy, which can enhance the value of Phố Hiến’s heritage while serving as a driver of socio-economic growth.

Hưng Yên Province authorities have confirmed that restoring Phố Hiến is not merely about rediscovering a once-glorious trading port, but about building a living heritage space where cultural values become an intrinsic force for long-term development.

The province has pledged to take scientific recommendations seriously, refine mechanisms and policies, and mobilise resources effectively to realise the goal of restoring, recreating and revitalising Phố Hiến in a methodical and sustainable manner.

Looking ahead, Hưng Yên will continue to organise studies, discussions and specialised workshops to safeguard heritage values and to highlight new significance in each structure after restoration.

In doing so, the province seeks to ensure that Phố Hiến’s revival is a tribute to its past as well as a foundation for its future role in cultural and economic life. VNS