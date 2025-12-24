President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary career exhibition opens in Chongqing

BEIJING A themed exhibition on President Hồ Chí Minh in China opened at the Hongyan Revolutionary History Museum in Chongqing on December 23.

Held under the theme The Revolutionary Path, the exhibition is structured into four sections focusing on organisational building, the shared struggle against a common enemy and foreign aggression, mutual support, and the joint creation of a glorious chapter in history.

Featuring more than 230 historical photographs and valuable archival images, the exhibition vividly retraces President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary life while reflecting a special and memorable period in Việt Nam–China relations. During his revolutionary career, President Hồ Chí Minh made visits to China, including an important period in Hongyan village in Chongqing, which housed the Southern Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the representative office of the Eighth Route Army in Chongqing.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Chongqing Bùi Nguyên Long underlined the exhibition’s special significance as it coincides with the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh and the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Việt Nam–China diplomatic relations.

He noted that the event also contributes to the effective implementation of the Việt Nam–China Year of Humanistic Exchange, serving as a vivid testament to the long-standing friendship and close neighbourliness fostered by generations of leaders from both countries. The exhibition, he said, will help the two peoples, particularly the younger generation, gain a deeper understanding of the heroic and illustrious chapters of Việt Nam–China traditional friendship.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the Hongyan Revolutionary History Museum, in coordination with the Vietnamese Consulate General in Chongqing, introduced a coffee product named “Comrades and Brothers”. Made from Vietnamese Robusta coffee beans sourced from Buôn Ma Thuột and buffalo milk from China’s Guangxi region, the product aims to further spread the positive values of Việt Nam–China relations among communities in western China. VNA/VNS