Ninh Bình Culinary Festival to honour delicious dishes, tourism

NINH BÌNH In the wake of its administrative merger with two neighbouring provinces (Nam Định and Hà Nam) Ninh Bình is turning to one of its most persuasive storytellers — food — as the Ninh Bình Culinary Festival 2025 promises a sweeping showcase of local flavours alongside iconic dishes from around Việt Nam.

Staged across Tam Chúc, Nam Định and Hoa Lư wards, the festival will move through three themed spaces rooted in regional identities and cooking traditions, offering visitors a layered taste of northern heritage and modern culinary creativity.

Three Regions, One Table

The Northern Việt Nam Traditional Cake Festival will be held at the Tam Chúc tourist area from December 25 to 26, with the theme "The Soul of Vietnamese Cakes in Contemporary Life".

It will feature 80 booths, including 60 dedicated to displaying and introducing traditional cakes from the northern region and 20 serving as experiential spaces for hands-on activities with chefs and artisans.

Meanwhile, workshops will discuss the value of traditional cakes in modern life and unique folk performances will entrance visitors.

The Rice Noodle Festival will be held at the Nam Định Museum in the former province of Nam Định on December 26-27. With the theme "Rice Noodle Cuisine - Honouring the Rice Grain", the festival aims to promote the essence of traditional Vietnamese dishes made from rice, such as bún (rice vermicelli) and phở (rice noodle soup), along with other traditional Vietnamese foods.

It will help uphold Vietnamese cuisine internationally and connect tourism and culture from Nam Định's ancient town within the expanded Ninh Bình Province.

Visitors will have the chance to sample dishes from 80 "mini restaurants" that serve various types of noodles from many different localities nationwide.

Highlights include a "Five-star Việt Phở" cooking contest, noodle-cooking demonstrations and a seminar titled "Vietnamese phở and its journey of integration into the global culinary world".

Cuisine of ancient capital

The key event will be the Ninh Bình Food Festival associated with the "Traditional Northern Tết", which will take place from December 28 to January 2, 2026 at Đông Thành Stadium in Hoa Lư Ward.

Themed "The Quintessence of Cuisine of the Ancient Capital", the festival will feature 180 booths, including 120 booths showcasing unique dishes from Ninh Bình and other provinces and cities nationwide; 40 booths introducing OCOP products, regional specialties and traditional crafts; and 20 booths promoting tourism, travel and experiences.

The opening ceremony on December 28 will kick off several activities, including culinary demonstrations, folk art performances, food sculpting demonstrations, an experiential space for the traditional Northern Vietnamese Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, interactive games, check-in activities and community cultural performances.

In his remarks at the press conference announcing the festival, Bùi Văn Mạnh, director of the Ninh Bình Provincial Department of Tourism, confirmed that the festival is an event of significant political and social importance.

The festival's success will lay the groundwork to build the event into an annual activity, contributing to promoting the image of Ninh Bình's land and people, as well as the distinctive features of its local cuisine, to domestic and international visitors.

It would also stimulate tourism and strengthen connections and cooperation between localities, businesses and organisations throughout the province.

Mạnh said he believes that the festival will contribute to enriching tourism promotion activities, gradually building the Ninh Bình tourism brand in a professional, creative and sustainable direction.

It will also uphold the role of cuisine as a cultural ambassador, creating a highlight to attract tourists and making a positive contribution to the socio-economic development of the locality. VNS