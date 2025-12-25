Bình Điền Spring Flower Market offers festive gateway to Tết 2026

HCM CITY The Bình Điền Spring Flower Market for the Year of the Horse is drawing large crowds as Tết (Lunar New Year) approaches.

More than a flower market, the event showcases the traditions of southern flower-growing villages, offering visitors an immersive Tết experience.

A notable feature is its long-standing support for growers. For 12 consecutive years, stall rental fees have been waived for gardeners. The Saigon Trading Group One Member Limited Liability Company (SATRA) has maintained this policy to support flower growers, help them bring quality products to consumers and contribute to a vibrant spring atmosphere in Bình Đông Ward. The initiative also aims to help preserve Tết traditions, in which flowers and ornamental plants symbolise reunion and prosperity.

Held at the Bình Điền Commercial Complex in Hồ Chí Minh City, the market features more than 280 flower and ornamental plant stalls across an area of about 12,000 sq.m. It brings together gardeners from the city and neighbouring provinces, including Đồng Tháp and Vĩnh Long.

Visitors can choose from hundreds of flower and plant varieties typical of southern Tết celebrations such as yellow apricot blossoms, chrysanthemum displays, artistic bonsai, and a wide range of orchids, creating a colourful spring scene characteristic of the Mekong Delta.

Beyond shopping, the market offers striking decorative displays, welcoming visitors from the entrance with a brightly designed gate featuring horse motifs, the zodiac animal of 2026.

The traditional “boats and wharves” area remains a highlight, recreating the riverine culture of the South, where flowers and plants are arranged on boats to form a poetic yet rustic scene typical of the Mekong Delta.

A dedicated children’s area features folk games such as drawing and clay modelling, alongside interactive digital games on large touchscreens, providing engaging experiences for young visitors and memorable family moments.

The market also serves as a vibrant festival venue, with nightly music performances on the main stage featuring well-known artists from HCM City. In addition, the commercial zone offers Tết essentials such as seafood, dried goods, and fruits at reasonable prices, alongside market-stabilised products and competitively priced Tết gift baskets.

Food stalls run by SATRA member units provide light meals with a diverse menu, ensuring food safety and convenience.

Altogether, the Bình Điền Spring Flower Market offers a complete Tết experience, combining shopping, cultural enjoyment, and festive cheer.

More than a trading venue, the market brings communities together, supports local growers, boosts the local economy, and helps preserve the long-standing traditions of Tet. For those wishing to fully embrace the colours and spirit of spring, the Bình Điền Spring Flower Market 2026 is not to be missed. VNA/VNS