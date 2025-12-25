Politics & Law
Beauty with purpose

December 25, 2025 - 11:19
Miss Intercontinental 2022 Lê Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc believes true beauty begins with knowledge, compassion and a commitment to creating positive change for society. Listen to her remarkable story as she prepares for the Miss World Pageant next year!

More on this story

Life & Style

More than just Christmas carols

At Christmas, choirs take centre stage with carols we all know and love. But beyond the festive harmonies is a community committed to serving week after week – not for applause, but in devotion. This story goes behind the Christmas concert to discover the faith, unity and joy that bring the choir together.

