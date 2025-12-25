Beauty with purpose

Miss Intercontinental 2022 Lê Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc believes true beauty begins with knowledge, compassion and a commitment to creating positive change for society. Listen to her remarkable story as she prepares for the Miss World Pageant next year!
Ninh Bình Culinary Festival 2025 will honour both local and national food and drinks while introducing the locality as a unique tourism destination following the administrative merger with two other neighbouring provinces.
It is increasingly evident that Christmas is no longer solely a major religious holiday for Catholics, but has grown into a community-wide celebration that enriches Vietnamese people’s spiritual and cultural life.
At Christmas, choirs take centre stage with carols we all know and love. But beyond the festive harmonies is a community committed to serving week after week – not for applause, but in devotion. This story goes behind the Christmas concert to discover the faith, unity and joy that bring the choir together.