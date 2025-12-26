HCM City attractions roll out promotions for New Year holiday

HCM CITY — With the 2026 New Year holiday falling midweek, many residents and visitors are choosing to stay in HCM City, boosting demand for leisure and entertainment venues, which are responding with a range of promotions and experiential activities.

HCM City ranks among the top 10 most searched domestic destinations for the 2026 New Year holiday, placing third after Phú Quốc and Đà Lạt.

As the break falls in the middle of the week, the trend of staying in the city for relaxation and recreation has gained popularity, creating opportunities for inner-city attractions to enhance their appeal through promotions and interactive programmes.

At Suối Tiên Cultural Tourist Area, a series of cultural, entertainment and culinary activities will take place during the New Year holiday.

Notably, from December 19, 2025 to January 4, 2026, the site is offering discounted admission to Tiên Đồng – Ngọc Nữ Sea when tickets are purchased online.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of free artistic performances, including folk legends, circus acts, fire dances and hands-on activities for families and children.

Meanwhile, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens will host the “International Culture Week – Welcoming the New Year 2026” from December 30, 2025 to January 4, 2026.

The programme features multicultural exchanges, artistic performances, costume festivals, handicraft workshops and a culinary space with more than 80 stalls.

Notably, free admission will be offered daily from 5pm to 9pm throughout the week, making cultural and entertainment activities more accessible to the public.

For visitors interested in experiential tourism linked to history, the Củ Chi Tunnels remain a popular destination during the New Year holiday.

In addition to exploring the tunnel system, visitors can take part in activities recreating life in the resistance base, watch a 3D film simulating Operation Cedar Falls, and join traditional games and outdoor activities.

In particular, the night tour themed Moonlight in the Resistance Base, scheduled for the evening of January 1, 2026, offers a different perspective on this historic site.

The site will also organise outdoor recreational activities such as sport shooting, fishing and folk games.

The Moonlight in the Resistance Base night tour will take place on January 1, 2026, from 6pm to 8:40pm, with tickets priced at VNĐ399,000 (US$15.15) per person. Preferential policies are available for group tours, schools and families registering in large numbers.

According to the HCM City Department of Tourism, over the past 11 months, the city welcomed nearly 7.4 million international visitors and more than 37.3 million domestic travellers, with total tourism revenue estimated at nearly VNĐ234 trillion.

With a wide range of promotions and activities planned for the 2026 New Year holiday, the city’s entertainment and sightseeing venues are expected to continue contributing to a vibrant festive atmosphere, meeting the leisure and experiential needs of residents and visitors alike in Việt Nam’s largest urban centre. — VNS