Quy Nhơn among best cities to visit in 2026: Lonely Planet

QUY NHƠN — Quy Nhơn City, with its beautiful beach and unique cuisine, has been noted as one of the best destinations in 2026.

In its 'Best in Travel 2026', Lonely Planet introduces 25 must-visit places to tourists to make their world’s most inspiring journeys for the year ahead in which Quy Nhơn of Gia Lai Province is suggested 'best for coastal adventures and seafood delights'.

"Set between Việt Nam’s rolling mountains and calm lagoons, Quy Nhơn is a coastal city where natural beauty and culture seamlessly intertwine. Soft sandy beaches meet ancient Chăm temples, fishing villages and a thriving culinary scene," the website wrote.

"The city’s biggest draw lies in its laid-back atmosphere, made all the more inviting by the absence of heavy tourist crowds. Stroll along the well-kept promenade at sunset, savour towering plates of fresh seafood, and end your evening at a cosy cocktail lounge or beachside bar."

The beaches of Quy Nhơn are no doubt the key appeal for visitors to this untouched seaside city.

Unlike its neighbouring Nha Trang and Hội An where tourism has exploded, tourists can often find a whole beach to themselves. From the beautiful and well-maintained beach in the heart of the city to lesser-known shores tucked into fishing villages and stunning golden-sand coasts against dramatic cliffscape, each and every Quy Nhơn beach has a holiday experience for everyone.

Lonely Planet suggested that to explore beyond the city’s bounds, it'd better to "hop on a motorbike and wind your way to secluded coves and pristine beaches".

According to its experts local favourites included the crescent-shaped Kỳ Co Beach and the peaceful cove of Bãi Xép, which transformed into an open-air dining spot as night falls. Early risers could explore the maze like alleyways of nearby villages, where street vendors tempt with delicacies like bánh xèo mực (crispy squid pancakes) for breakfast.

"With Chăm ruins scattered across the landscape, history is never far in Quy Nhơn. The Twins Towers, set in the heart of the city, and the Bánh Ít Towers, perched high on a hill, stand as silent reminders of a once-thriving civilisation," wrote Lonely Planet.

It added that a spiritual detour to Ông Núi Pagoda, north of the city, was a good decision. After 600 steps, people would be rewarded with one of Southeast Asia’s largest seated Buddha statues, watching over the region’s rugged coastline. The statue sat atop a circular temple, with thousands of smaller gilded Buddhas in niches recessed into the walls.

Quy Nhơn is home to other beautiful sightseeing locations such as Khô and Xanh Islands, Ghềnh Ráng Tiên Sa tourist area, Vijaya Citadel, Queen Beach and Eo Gió Strait.

In Quy Nhơn, local specialties such as fish cake noodle soup, rice vermicelli with pork intestines porridge and fresh seafood are top choice of not only locals but also visitors.

The weather is pleasant year-round in Quy Nhơn with the daytime temperatures range from 22°C to 28°C. It is with mostly sunny days and little rain, ideal for sightseeing, swimming, and water sports. From June to August, temperatures reach a peak of 34°C, and this is the busiest season for domestic tourists while Lonely Planet recommended but the best time for foreigners is from December to April.

Other places in Lonely Planet's lists included Jeju (South Korea), Cádiz (Spain), Sardinia (Italy), Quezteltenango (Guatemala), Jaffna (Sri Lanka), Utrecht (the Netherlands), Cartagena (Colombia), and Siem Reap (Cambodia). VNS