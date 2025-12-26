Lotus painting by children from 54 ethnic groups sets national record

HCM CITY — A painting of a lotus, created and coloured by Vietnamese children from 54 ethnic groups, has been recognised by the Vietnam Record Association (VietKings) as the painting with the highest participation from students of diverse ethnic backgrounds to date.

The artwork, titled Hoa Sen 54 Dân Tộc Việt Nam (Lotus of 54 Ethnic Groups of Vietnam), is part of the 54 Ethnic Groups of Việt Nam project that was initiated by singer Phúc Anh and inspired by the song of the same name released in 2024. The project aims to connect communities through music, community activities and the celebration of cultural identity.

The singer has travelled across the country to meet students representing each ethnic group to collaboratively colour the lotus painting – the symbol of the project. Each petal carries a unique hue, representing the cultural identity, pride and spirit of unity of each ethnic group.

The artwork was finally completed after more than a year, becoming a vibrant testament to the spirit of borderless connection that the project aims to promote.

The journey to create the painting was by no means easy. There were days when the team had to cross deep streams, climb rocky slopes and navigate through forests amidst tropical storms. In some areas, with only a few hundred residents, the roads were so narrow that vehicles could not pass, forcing the crew to walk for hours to reach the villages.

In addition, 54 Ethnic Groups of Vietnam project has also been involved in a series of charitable activities – providing thousands of scholarships, support packages, books and essential supplies to children in mountainous areas.

The meaningful journey has also inspired a series of musical products, such as Trẻ Vùng Cao (Children of the Highlands), Ta Từ Đâu Tới (Where We Come From), 54 Dân Tộc Việt Nam (54 Ethnic Groups of Việt Nam). Each song tells a small story, capturing the essence of life, customs, and the spirit of the Vietnamese ethnic groups through the singer’s cinematic music lens.

Phúc Anh said: “I want to use music to recount what I have seen, so that every audience member, no matter how far away, can feel the rhythm of life, the smiles, and the kindness of our people.

"This project is not about placing me at the centre; it is about allowing each ethnic group to tell their own story.”

The painting will also be put up for auction with all proceeds be used to support educational activities for students from disadvantaged backgrounds across the various ethnic groups in the country.

The 33-year-old singer revealed that the second phase of the project would continue in 2026, “when art will be used to connect the community, aiming towards the ideals of Truth, Goodness, and Beauty in life".

Artist Tạ Minh Tâm, Phúc Anh's teacher at the Hồ Chí Minh City Conservatory of Music, commended her compassionate heart and her efforts to support children in remote areas.

“Even small actions can reflect a great heart. Therefore, as a teacher, I feel very happy,” he said.

The 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Trần Thị Hồng Phúc, was the top entrance exam scorer at the Hồ Chí Minh City Conservatory of Music and graduated with honours.

She has carried out several musical projects, such as the music video Chàng Chăn Cừu Cô Đơn (The Lonely Shepherd), the cinematic album Thena, and the project Tháng 13 (13th Month), released in 2023, which garnered over 2 million views on YouTube. — OVN/VNS