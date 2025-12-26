Vietnamese manga honoured with Japanese award

HÀ NỘI — A Vietnamese horror manga by Light Comic Studio has been honoured at the 19th Japan International Manga Awards.

Entitled Bống Bống Bang Bang, the comic won the Silver Award at one of the most prestigious international awards ceremonies for the medium in Japan.

The 65-page work blending horror and fantasy elements was selected from hundreds of submissions representing more than 100 countries and territories worldwide.

Bống Bống Bang Bang was not originally created for the competition. It was initially intended to be part of 13 Giờ Sáng (13 AM), a horror series currently being developed by Light Comic Studio, with its first volume already published.

Due to technical issues, however, the work did not appear in the official print edition and was later chosen by the team to be submitted for the award, according to Light Comic Studio Director Vũ Đình Lân.

“What makes me happiest is being able to work alongside young artists in the studio to create works of real quality, rather than pursuing individual achievements as I did before,” Lân said.

He noted that while he personally received the second award at the 4th Japanese Silent Manga Audition, this is the studio’s first achievement on the global stage. He described the honour as an important validation of the team’s creative credibility and capabilities.

Bống Bống Bang Bang was illustrated by Lương Minh Quang and tells the story of a boy from a poor rural village who accidentally encounters a supernatural entity willing to grant wishes, at the cost of a personal sacrifice. The narrative unfolds through interactions between the boy, a classmate and the mysterious presence.

The awards ceremony will be held in Tokyo this coming March, presenting one Gold Award, three Silver Awards, one Special Encouragement Award and 10 Bronze Awards to the winners. —OVN/VNS