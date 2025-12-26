Bắc Ninh’s path to sustainable tourism through nature and experience

BẮC NINH — In Bắc Ninh Province, where oranges and pomelos thrive, the air is thick with the sweet promise of a bountiful harvest.

As the peak fruit season envelops the hillsides in a golden hue, the orchards come alive, laden with clusters of plump, juicy citrus swaying gently in the warm sunlight.

This stunning display not only beckons tourists but also heralds new opportunities for agricultural tourism, inviting visitors to indulge in the rich experiences of the region’s fruit-growing legacy.

In Chũ Ward, the enchanting 1.5ha pomelo orchard owned by Trần Đình Én's family buzzes with activity. Rows of vibrant yellow pomelos stand in striking contrast to their lush green surroundings, creating a captivating scene that draws crowds, particularly young families eager to explore the orchards.

Én said that their orchard flourishes under an entirely organic regimen, adhering to the five no's: no herbicides, no chemical fertilisers, no pesticides, no polluted water for irrigation and no preservatives.

This year, they anticipate a yield of 50 tonnes, with prices hovering between VNĐ35,000 and VNĐ40,000 per kilogramme, primarily sold to traders from Hải Phòng and Hà Nội, along with excited visitors.

To elevate the experience for tourists, Én's family has invested in building pathways, erecting signposts and creating inviting check-in points amid the orchard’s fruit-laden branches.

Visitors can relax at thoughtfully placed tables and chairs, savouring the delicious pomelos on-site, while a clean area for washing and packaging ensures everyone can take home a taste of this natural bounty.

Thanks to their commitment to sustainable practices and the orchard's stunning scenery, they welcome approximately 50 visitors each weekend, with that number soaring to 200 during the vibrant Fruit Festival.

The modest entrance fee of VNĐ30,000 per person contributes to the family's income while promoting the pristine reputation of their local pomelos.

During one delightful visit, Nguyễn Văn Hoàng from Hà Nội commented on the orchard's unique allure.

"The clean air and safe production really set this place apart," he said. "Amid clusters of golden fruit, the gentle fragrance creates a peaceful atmosphere that invites us to stay. Here, children can run freely, untouched by chemicals. This isn't merely a tourist attraction - it's a firsthand experience of clean agriculture."

Not far away, Trần Văn Hồng’s sprawling 2ha orange orchard in Phượng Sơn Ward has become a cherished destination for weekend adventurers.

Carefully cultivated, the orchard boasts uniform, succulent oranges and an expected yield exceeding 30 tonnes, primarily sold on the grounds through immersive visitor experiences.

In response to burgeoning tourist interest, Hồng has introduced guided orange-picking tours, tastings and photography sessions, making it a favoured spot for aspiring photographers.

Reflecting on his shift from wholesale to direct sales, Hồng noted the increased value and stability of his fruit.

"Visitors come in droves, and many return, often recommending us to friends," Hồng said. "They appreciate witnessing the cultivation process first hand, which builds their confidence in our quality. While agricultural tourism is demanding, the results are undeniable, allowing our orange orchard to cultivate a recognisable brand."

Beyond the orchards, Bắc Ninh has also established two eco-tourism gems: Bầu Tiên and Hoa Quả Sơn, enriching the array of attractions for visitors.

Sustainable pathways for agricultural tourism

According to Đỗ Tuấn Khoa, deputy director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Bắc Ninh is richly endowed with agricultural resources, making fruit-growing areas pivotal for the province's tourism boom.

The province aims to cultivate over 53,700ha of fruit trees, including 8,602ha for citrus fruit, projected to yield around 80,000 tonnes valued at over VNĐ1.8 trillion (US$68.4 million). With thousands of hectares already adhering to VietGAP standards, the scenic hillsides offer a long harvest season conducive to eco-friendly tours.

This agricultural bounty, combined with the cultural tapestry of eight ethnic groups and a wealth of historical sites and craft villages, sets the stage for sustainable agricultural, experiential and craft village tourism.

The goal is clear: to transform tourism into a key economic driver, with ambitions to welcome seven million visitors by 2027 and 10 million by 2030.

Four competitive product groups are a main focus, with the province identifying community tourism and eco-agricultural experiences as transformative avenues to fully harness the potential of its fruit-growing heritage.

However, challenges remain: limited tourism infrastructure, weak connections between farmers and travel businesses, monotonous experiential offerings and underdeveloped hospitality skills hamper progress.

Additionally, the absence of essential amenities like parking, restrooms and standardised specialty stalls, paired with competition from other regions excelling in ecotourism, poses significant hurdles.

To navigate these challenges, Khoa emphasises the importance of bolstering infrastructure, enhancing visitor reception protocols and training staff in hospitality. By aligning with travel businesses, the province aims to curate seasonal, unforgettable experiences for tourists.

Bắc Ninh is also advancing digital initiatives to promote its attractions, develop an agricultural tourism map and prioritise food safety, hygiene and environmental protection.

As the province enhances investment mechanisms and improves transportation links with major cities like Hà Nội and Hải Phòng, it aspires to become a vital stop on the northern tourism map.

To celebrate agricultural products and effectively leverage the potential of agricultural tourism, the Bắc Ninh Fruit Festival stands out as a seasonal highlight. This year's festival, held from December 5-10, embraced the theme of 'Honouring Agricultural Products, Promoting Growing Areas, Elevating Local Brands', orchestrating a rich tapestry of activities that seamlessly merge trade promotion with cultural tourism.

Bắc Ninh Province is not just a picturesque landscape of golden orchards; it represents a thriving community poised at the intersection of agriculture and tourism.

With its commitment to sustainable practices and innovative experiences, the province stands as a beacon for agricultural tourism, inviting visitors to engage with its rich cultural and natural heritage. VNS