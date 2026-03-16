Việt Nam, China hold first ministerial-level 3+3 Strategic Dialogue

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and China have held their first ministerial-level 3+3 Strategic Dialogue on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Public Security in Hà Nội, bringing together senior officials from the two countries’ diplomatic, defence and security sectors to deepen cooperation and strengthen political trust.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Politburo members and ministers of Việt Nam, Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung, Defence Minister Phan Văn Giang and Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang, alongside their Chinese counterparts, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Defence Minister Dong Jun and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong.

The ministers highlighted the importance of the 3+3 dialogue mechanism in implementing high-level common understandings and promoting coordination among key agencies of both countries.

They said the mechanism would help advance bilateral relations and specialised cooperation in each field while strengthening political trust and contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

Both sides noted that Việt Nam–China relations continued to develop positively in line with the orientation of "six more", while acknowledging the increasingly complex global and regional situation in recent times.

Against this backdrop, the ministers agreed that strengthening solidarity and cooperation, consolidating political trust and ensuring effective coordination between development and security would be increasingly important. They reaffirmed their commitment to the socialist path and to working with the international community to address common security and development challenges in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The Chinese ministers congratulated Việt Nam on its development achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee headed by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and expressed confidence in the country’s development prospects as it enters a new stage of growth.

They also emphasised that China attached importance to relations with Việt Nam and would stand ready to work with the country to implement high-level common understandings, share experience in Party building and national governance and safeguard the security and development interests of both nations.

The Vietnamese ministers, in turn, congratulated China on its achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with Xi Jinping as its core.

They reaffirmed that developing relations with China would remain a consistent policy, an objective requirement and a top priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, as well as in its Four Nos defence policy.

Việt Nam also reiterated its consistent adherence to the One China policy and expressed support for and readiness to participate where appropriate in China’s initiatives on development, security, civilisation and global governance.

The Vietnamese ministers proposed that the foreign affairs, defence and public security sectors of both countries further strengthen coordination to effectively implement high-level common understandings and promote regular high-level exchanges between the two Parties and the two States.

They also called for enhanced cooperation in key areas including economy, trade, investment, strategic infrastructure and science and technology.

In addition, both sides discussed expanding cooperation in border management, immigration control and the fight against crime, including cross-border and high-tech offences.

They also agreed to strengthen information-sharing and exchanges of experience in safeguarding national security in areas such as energy security, environmental security, information security and data security.

Cooperation in United Nations peacekeeping operations, search and rescue, humanitarian activities and regional cooperation frameworks, particularly those with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations playing a central role, was also highlighted.

Welcoming the proposals from the Vietnamese side, the Chinese ministers agreed to closely coordinate efforts to effectively implement high-level agreements and maintain regular exchanges between relevant agencies of both countries.

They also pledged to deepen cooperation in defence, security, law enforcement and crime prevention while promoting substantive cooperation across various sectors and strengthening multilateral coordination to address both traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

The ministers of both countries also stressed the importance of properly managing and resolving maritime issues in line with international law and the friendly relations between the two nations, with the aim of maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for development in each country and the wider region. — VNS