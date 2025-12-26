Bắc Ninh aims for 7.1 million tourists in 2026

BẮC NINH - Bắc Ninh Province has set a target to welcome a total of 7.1 million tourists in 2026, according to the Director of the Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Bùi Thị Thu Thủy.

This figure includes 420,000 international visitors and 6.68 million domestic tourists. Total tourism revenue is projected to reach VNĐ6.6 trillion ($251 million), a 14 per cent increase compared to 2025.

In 2026, the culture, sports, and tourism sector will review and advise on amendments to specific tourism resolutions, master plans, development schemes, and legal documents. This effort aims to submit a unified policy framework to relevant authorities for implementation across the province following administrative consolidation.

At the same time, the province will integrate and update the new Tourism Development Master Plan through 2030, with a vision to 2050, and formulate the Bắc Ninh Tourism Development Project for the 2026-2030 period, with an orientation toward 2045.

The locality also plans to develop a comprehensive brand identity for Bắc Ninh tourism, including a unified name, logo, and slogan. This initiative will involve redesigning tourism maps, websites, publications, and provincial-level souvenirs.

A major highlight of the year will be the "Bắc Ninh Tourism - Culture Week 2026," featuring signature cultural products such as quan họ (love duets), ca trù (ceremonial singing), chèo (traditional opera), ancient villages, traditional festivals, and Kinh Bắc cuisine. Notably, the province will celebrate the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage recognition of the Yên Tử - Vĩnh Nghiêm - Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc Complex. Additionally, the Lim Festival, Chèo performing arts, Soọng Cô folk songs, and the Thổ Hà rice paper-making craft will be officially recognised on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

To diversify its tourism offerings and attract more visitors to the Kinh Bắc region, Bắc Ninh will develop new connected tour routes in 2026. These include: "The Kinh Bắc - Yên Thế Journey," "From Quan Họ to Ca Trù," "Craft Villages - Festivals - Landmarks," and the spiritual trail "Following the Footsteps of King-Monk Trần Nhân Tông" (linking Yên Tử, Vĩnh Nghiêm, Cơn Sơn, and Kiếp Bạc).

According to Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Mai Sơn, the Yên Tử - Vĩnh Nghiêm - Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc Complex of Monuments and Landscapes is Việt Nam’s 9th site to be honoured as a World Heritage Site. The heritage complex spans three localities of Quảng Ninh, Bắc Ninh, and Hải Phòng and consists of 12 relic sites and landscapes that have been synchronously planned to form a unified spatial and spiritual entity.

The complex embodies numerous outstanding universal values; it is not only a collection of ancient architectural works but also a vivid testament to the birth and development of Trúc Lâm Zen Buddhism—a unique Vietnamese school of Buddhism founded by King-Monk Trần Nhân Tông in the 13th century. VNS