Cao Bằng introduces typical products through Hà Nội fair

HÀ NỘI — Typical products from the mountainous province of Cao Bằng are being introduced to the public at a trade fair and product promotion in Hà Nội's Cầu Giấy Park.

The event, held for the first time in the city, aims to popularise Cao Bằng's specialties made by its ethnic communities and mountainous people. It is part of the province's efforts to develop the economy, preserve and promote the cultural values ​​and distinctive products of these ethnic minorities.

"We plan to directly bring our products to customers in Hà Nội and neighbouring localities through our activities here," said Phạm Xuân Tùng, director of Cao Bằng's Department of Industry and Trade.

"We also want to create a space for our businesses, cooperatives and households to meet and sign contracts with partners in Hà Nội.

"In this first time, we present the finest products of Cao Bằng and made by Cao Bằng people. They are OCOP and rural industrial products that have been trusted by customers in the whole country such as hand-woven brocade scarfs, black jelly, mung bean vermicelli, five-coloured rice noodles, smocked sausage and pork among many others."

Tùng suggested that people should also try on Giảo Cổ Lam (Jiaogulan) tea, an adaptogen that reduces stress, boosts energy, supports heart health and improves metabolic functions, similar to ginseng but without caffeine

He also recommended people should try the traditional agricultural tools from Phúc Sen blacksmith village.

He said the same events was organised in HCM City in 2025 and some border provinces. He hoped that it would receive great attention from people in Hà Nội, one of the largest and most dynamic markets of Việt Nam, so that Cao Bằng products would be widely spread.

Going around the fair, Nguyễn Nguyên Thảo filled a bag with different items and still hunted for more.

"I am a regular visitors to Cao Bằng as I am a fan of their products," Thảo said.

"Now, they come to me and I am excited to enjoy testers here and take many home."

Meanwhile Trần Tiến Long was happy with Cao Bằng's wine and traditional cakes that he used to taste when visiting the province years ago.

Following the fair, a conference to promote product consumption connections will be held in the near future.

It will serve as a key platform for strengthening business connections both within and beyond the province, expanding cooperation and trade, and promoting regional linkages and value chains – particularly for agricultural products, OCOP products and typical rural industrial goods.

At the same time, it acts as a bridge connecting state management agencies, businesses, cooperatives, and consumers, contributing to the development of modern, sustainable commerce and deeper economic integration. VNS