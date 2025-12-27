US media hails Phú Quốc as “Hawaii of Asia”

AN GIANG Travel Off Path, a renowned US travel site, has hailed Phú Quốc in the southern province of An Giang as an “Asian star”, citing its shockingly beautiful scenery and experiences that stand out to the rest of Việt Nam.

“What comes to mind when you picture Việt Nam? Endless rice paddies, chaotic motorbike-filled streets, or steaming bowls of Phở?” This is the question Travel Off Path - one of the US’s most prominent travel news outlets – posed to its readers regarding their perception of Việt Nam. “How about a beach destination?” writer Sam Sears emphasised. He asserted that transcending the typical tourist imagery, Phú Quốc is emerging as the most compelling new destination, offering an experience that stands out to the rest of the country.

According to Travel Off Path, Phú Quốc is the new topic of discussion in the US travel community, earning the title “The Hawaii of Asia”. “The island boasts stunning beaches, a family-friendly atmosphere, and hospitable locals” the US travel site described. Travel Off Path also highlighted that despite the comparison to Hawaii, Phú Quốc remains significantly more affordable. “Whether it’s the world’s longest 3-wire cable car or a delicious bowl of Phở, Phú Quốc is wallet-friendly for every traveller,” the site clarified.

More than just a mode of transport, the cable car journey is hailed as a rare visual spectacle, where visitors can capture the panoramic turquoise hues of the ocean and the sprawling islands of the An Thới archipelago from above.

The publication also praises Phú Quốc’s natural landscape, asserting that the island possesses some of the most “shockingly beautiful” scenery in Asia. Among these, Travel Off Path named Sao Beach as the tourist favourite on Pearl Island, celebrated for its powdery white sands and vibrant beach bars. Just over a hill lies Kem Beach – Sao Beach’s “twin sibling” – sharing the same pristine white sands and emerald waters.

This beach has previously ranked among the Top 50 Most Beautiful Beaches on the Planet and is home to Phú Quốc’s premier resorts, including JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, New World Phu Quoc Resort, and Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay.

Beyond its pristine nature and unique luxury experiences, one of the factors highly rated by Travel Off Path is Phú Quốc’s superior visa policy. International tourists from all over the world can enjoy a 30-day visa exemption upon arrival, making the island far more accessible than many other tourism cities in the region.

Travel Off Path reported that the destination’s new carrier – Sun PhuQuoc Airways – has officially commenced operations and continues to expand its route network. The airline is set to launch more routes in the near future as Phú Quốc anticipates a surge in visitor numbers throughout 2026.

Therefore, Travel Off Path’s comparison of Phú Quốc to the “Hawaii of Asia” is more than just a figure of speech; it reflects the growing attention US media is paying to the island. It positions Phú Quốc among the rare coastal destinations capable of striking a perfect balance between breathtaking landscapes, luxury retreats, unique experiences, and reasonable costs – factors that international travellers increasingly prioritize when choosing their next getaway. VNA/VNS