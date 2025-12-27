21st Hội An – Japan Cultural Exchange opens

ĐÀ NẴNG The 21st Hội An – Japan Cultural Exchange was officially opened in Hội An ancient town, the central city of Đà Nẵng on December 26 evening.

The three-day event provides an opportunity to strengthen cultural exchanges, contribute to preserving and enriching traditional identities, and promote and spread cultural values in modern life.

Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Ánh Thi noted that Hội An was once a bustling international trading port in the 16th-17th centuries and a vivid symbol of East–West cultural exchange. It was the birthplace of cultural interaction and cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan, which have been nurtured over time.

After more than 20 years of organisation, the Hội An – Japan Cultural Exchange has become a strong bridge connecting the two nations, helping to enhance mutual understanding, trust, and affection between their people.

According to Thi, the 21st edition takes place in a new context, as Hội An ancient town has officially become part of Đà Nẵng City. This opens up new opportunities for cultural and artistic exchanges, tourism development, as well as economic cooperation between Đà Nẵng in general, Hội An in particular, and Japanese partners and localities in a new phase of development.

The event not only brings together traditional elements but also serves as a space linking contemporary creative cultural and artistic activities, with the participation of artists, artisans, and people from both countries, she noted.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mori Takero, Consul General of Japan in Đà Nẵng, emphasised that the Hội An – Japan Cultural Exchange is a symbolic programme reflecting the long-standing historical ties between Japan and Việt Nam. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023, bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He stressed that each individual has a responsibility to help realise this relationship in concrete ways, and the Hội An – Japan Cultural Exchange is one such expression. The event will further promote the unique values of Hội An to the world.

According to Trương Thị Ngọc Cầm, Deputy Director in charge of the Hội An World Cultural Heritage Conservation Centre, during the December 26-28 festival, the ancient town of Hội An is expected to become a vibrant cultural destination with a wide range of activities.

Highlights include an exhibition of traditional Japanese dolls, a traditional procession from Sakai city, Japanese traditional drum performances, and street and traditional art exchange programmes, she said.

Contemporary cultural activities such as cosplay, calligraphy performances, and Japanese tea ceremonies presented by artists from Sakai city add further appeal, helping the festival reach a diverse audience, she added. VNA/VNS