Domestic tourism sees strong uptick ahead of New Year holiday

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s domestic tourism market is recording encouraging signs ahead of the 2026 New Year holiday, following the announcement that the public break will last four consecutive days from January 1 to 4.

In Hồ Chí Minh City, travel agencies report a bustling tour market as year-end demand remains strong, particularly for domestic travel, which continues to appeal to both local residents and overseas Vietnamese.

My Trang, an office worker in Sài Gòn Ward, said her family initially had no travel plans as the New Year holiday falls midweek. However, once the four-day break was confirmed, they opted for a short domestic tour to relax and motivate their children during the exam period.

Similarly, Anh Đức, a resident of Thủ Đức Ward, said the relatively late announcement of the holiday schedule prompted his family to prioritise domestic destinations over overseas travel. He noted that the New Year period is also when workers receive year-end bonuses, creating favourable conditions for family bonding through travel, shopping and leisure activities.

Beyond the New Year holiday, the market for the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday in early 2026 is also showing strong momentum. According to Agoda, based on search data from October to November 2025 for stays between February 14 and 22, 2026, interest in Tết travel among Vietnamese tourists has increased in both domestic and international markets.

Domestic travel is driving this growth, with search demand rising by nearly 22 per cent, while interest in overseas travel has seen a modest increase of around 7 per cent.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, Country Director of Agoda Vietnam, said extended Tết holidays provide ideal conditions for Vietnamese families to reconnect, unwind and explore destinations nationwide without the added complexity of international travel procedures. He added that Vũng Tàu has ranked among the top five most searched domestic destinations for Tết 2026 and remains a convenient short-break option for residents of Hồ Chí Minh City.

Travel companies in the city also reported rising demand in the lead-up to the New Year holiday. Vietravel Joint Stock Company said tour bookings have surged since mid-December, with the firm expecting to serve around 130,000 travellers during the 2026 New Year period.

Other tour operators reported New Year tour sales up 15-20 per cent year-on-year. Tourists are increasingly willing to pay for higher-quality services, such as four- and five-star hotels and favourable flight schedules. Demand for combo packages combining air tickets and accommodation, as well as tailor-made tours for families and overseas Vietnamese returning home, has also risen markedly, reflecting a growing preference for personalised travel experiences over mass-market tours. — VNA/VNS