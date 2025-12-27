Ten outstanding Cultural, Sports, and Tourism events in 2025 announced

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST) has announced a list of 10 outstanding cultural, sports, and tourism events in 2025. This selection was derived from both direct and online voting methods.

Below is the list:

1. Significant progress in institutional development and refinement

There was significant progress in enhancing the legal system, with the National Assembly passing the revised Law on Journalism and amendments to specific provisions of the Advertising Law. Additionally, the government issued several important decrees to implement the Cultural Heritage Law.

In particular, the Strategy for the Development of Cultural Industries until 2030, with a vision for 2045, along with the National Target Programme for Cultural Development for the period 2025–2035, was issued. This creates a cohesive legal framework that promotes comprehensive development in the fields of culture, sports, and tourism.

2. Exhibition on National Achievements with the Theme: "80 Years of the Journey Toward Independence - Freedom - Happiness"

The exhibition is a significant political and cultural event in the series of activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2. It brought together hundreds of agencies, localities, and businesses. This event clearly reflects the nation's stature, position, and aspirations for development in the new era.

3. Commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of Revolutionary Press in Việt Nam and the 80th anniversary of the tradition of the culture sector with numerous significant and grand activities.

The series of commemorative events was held grandly, attracting significant public interest and affirming the roles of revolutionary press and culture in the mission of building and protecting the nation. General Secretary Tô Lâm attended and made important statements, providing guidance for the development of both fields in this new era.

4. Vietnamese cultural heritage continues to assert its international standing, with numerous sites recognised by UNESCO.

UNESCO honoured the Yên Tử - Vĩnh Nghiêm - Côn Sơn and Kiếp Bạc heritage site, designated Việt Nam’s Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng and Laos' Hin Nam No as Southeast Asia's first transboundary World Heritage Site, included musician Hoàng Vân's collection in the Memory of the World register, and added Đông Hồ folk painting to the list of intangible cultural heritage in urgent need of protection.

5. The UNESCO General Conference approved the initiative "International Decade for Culture and Sustainable Development" proposed by Việt Nam.

The initiative presented by Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng received strong support, affirming Việt Nam's proactive role and international standing in promoting global cultural cooperation.

6. A series of large-scale cultural and artistic activities generated a profound social impact, affirming the cultural soft power of Việt Nam.

Many meticulously organised artistic programmes and grand musical festivals commemorating significant national events were held, spreading the spirit of patriotism and national pride while also promoting the development of the cultural industry.

7. The "Vietnam Happy Fest" was held for the first time, affirming Việt Nam’s image as a destination of peace and humanity.

The series of activities conveyed messages of happiness, unity, and sharing, contributing to the promotion of Việt Nam’s image as a friendly nation with rich human values.

8. The 24th Việt Nam Film Festival and the impact of Vietnamese cinema on the international stage.

The movie Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) created a significant impact, setting a box office record and reinforcing the position of Vietnamese cinema. The Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival and the Việt Nam Film Week in France further expanded opportunities for cultural exchange and promoted Việt Nam’s image abroad.

9. Vietnamese sports achieved impressive results at SEA Games 33, particularly highlighted by the gold medal won by the U-22 men's football team.

The Vietnamese sports delegation performed exceptionally well, affirming its position in the region. Many Olympic sports achieved outstanding results, laying the foundation for the strategy of developing high-performance sports.

10. Việt Nam’s tourism strongly recovered, surpassing 20 million international visitors for the first time.

Việt Nam has been recognised by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation as one of the fastest-growing destinations in the world. It continues to receive accolades in various international categories, affirming its status as a premier destination in Asia. — VNS