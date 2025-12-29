Vietnamese tourism flourishes with extended new year's holiday

HÀ NỘI — With the 2026 new year holiday extended from one day to four, travel businesses have swiftly adjusted, rolling out new products and upgrading services to capture rising demand as Vietnamese travellers plan how to use the longer break.

For the 2026 new year holiday, many travel companies have reported a clear shift towards shorter and more flexible trips. Popular domestic destinations include Phú Quốc, Đà Lạt and HCM City, reflecting preferences for convenient travel and manageable costs.

Phạm Văn Bẩy, Deputy Director of Vietravel Hà Nội, said: “Most tourists prefer short trips with convenient transportation and minimal unexpected expenses, especially families and young travellers. In the domestic market, alongside familiar destinations like Sa Pa, Đà Lạt and Phú Quốc, itineraries in the northern mountainous regions are gaining more attention. Routes such as Tà Xùa, Mộc Châu, Cao Bằng and Điện Biên attract tourists due to their unique winter and early spring landscapes, fresh air, slow pace and rich cultural experiences. These destinations align with the growing trend of nature tourism, exploration and ‘slow living’ in recent years.”

A similar trend has been noted by other operators. Lê Nhựt Thiên Ân, a representative of TransViet Travel, said many customers are taking advantage of remaining annual leave to extend their holidays, encouraged by strong promotional campaigns from travel firms. This, he noted, has driven a sharp increase in demand for the 2026 Tết holiday tourism market.

“The trend of Tết holiday travel is becoming increasingly popular, with many Vietnamese tourists taking advantage of the long break to explore new destinations or experience the festive atmosphere in far-off places. Besides familiar spots such as Đà Nẵng, Phú Quốc and Đà Lạt, routes in the northeast, northwest and Central Highlands, along with cloud-hunting and flower-season tours, are expected to grow in popularity due to rising demand for experiences in nature, local culture and resort tourism. The 2026 Tết tour market is seeing greater destination diversity, a richer range of products and a clear improvement in service quality.”

After the announcement of the extended 2026 new year holiday, travel agencies in HCM City also moved quickly to update their offerings, designing tours of fewer than four days that focus on short trips or flexible road travel.

A representative of Đất Việt Tour said the company has increased departure schedules for the 2026 new year holiday, with an emphasis on short-haul domestic tours. Popular itineraries include spring outings and prayer trips to Bà Đen Mountain in Tây Ninh, visits to the Sa Đéc flower village, breaks in Hồ Tràm and Phan Thiết, explorations of the Mekong Delta’s waterways and trips to Đà Lạt for cloud-chasing and cherry blossom viewing.

Đỗ Văn Thức, Deputy General Director of Đất Việt Tour, said: “If 2025 is seen as a boom year for overseas travel, from the beginning of 2026 Vietnamese tourists appear to be returning to domestic destinations. According to our records, the number of customers choosing domestic tours during the 2026 new year holiday has reached about 69 per cent, driven by convenience, reasonable costs and shorter leave periods. Family travel, relaxation and cultural experiences are becoming increasingly popular among those seeking to celebrate the new year more fully and comfortably.”

BestPrice Travel has also rolled out a wide range of domestic tour products for this year’s Tết holiday, targeting destinations such as Phú Quốc, Đà Lạt, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Vũng Tàu, Mũi Né, Hội An and Sa Pa. Highlights include a one-night Hạ Long Bay cruise, five-star staycation packages combining fine dining and spa services and flexible travel options that allow customers to tailor itineraries, particularly suited to families.

Data from online travel platform Booking.com show that domestic trips remain the top choice for most Vietnamese travellers planning year-end holidays.

According to a report covering check-ins from December 20, 2025, to January 5, 2026, 69 per cent of Vietnamese tourists opted for domestic travel. Phú Quốc led searches for domestic destinations during the period, up 86 per cent year on year, followed by Đà Lạt, HCM City, Hà Nội and coastal cities including Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Vũng Tàu and Mũi Né. — VNS