Đắk Lắk to welcome its first tourists to Đại Lãnh Cape

ĐẮK LẮK On January 1, 2026, Đắk Lắk Province will celebrate a momentous occasion — the welcoming of its very first tourists of the new year at the breathtaking Đại Lãnh Cape (Điện Cape).

This joyous event will kick off with a spirited New Year's flag-raising ceremony, scheduled for 9am, alongside a diverse array of activities designed to welcome guests as they step into a new year filled with adventure.

Standing prominently on the coast of the former province of Phú Yên, now part of the newly enlarged Đắk Lắk Province, Đại Lãnh Cape and its iconic lighthouse hold significant cultural and maritime value, drawing visitors with their awe-inspiring landscapes.

Known for being one of the first spots on the Vietnamese mainland to greet the sunrise, Đại Lãnh Cape promises an unforgettable experience for travellers eager to witness nature's beauty at the very start of the day.

The Đắk Lắk Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has planned an exciting programme that includes performances by the renowned Sao Biển Folk Music and Dance Theatre, in collaboration with the Ethnic Music and Dance Troupe.

Visitors can expect an enchanting showcase of traditional instruments, including the mesmerising stone xylophone, as artists celebrate both the arrival of tourists and the dawn of a new year.

To further enhance the festive atmosphere, local hotels and tourism businesses are gearing up for the occasion, hosting numerous activities in tandem with the flag-raising ceremony. On this special day, entrance fees to the stunning Bãi Môn - Đại Lãnh Cape scenic area will be waived for all visitors, making it an ideal opportunity for everyone to explore this remarkable destination.

This initiative aims not only to instill a sense of national pride and love for the homeland but also to raise awareness of Việt Nam's sovereignty over its expansive seas and islands. By showcasing the unique charms of Đắk Lắk's Bãi Môn National Scenic Area and Đại Lãnh Cape, the province hopes to attract both domestic and international tourists seeking unforgettable experiences.

With these efforts, Đắk Lắk aspires to become a beacon of hospitality and coastal allure, inviting travellers to immerse themselves in its scenic beauty while contributing to the preservation and promotion of its rich historical sites. VNS