Australian newspaper praises Phú Quốc as "New Phuket" of Asia

HÀ NỘI — The Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia’s most respected and long-established daily newspapers, has described Phú Quốc in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang as the “New Phuket,” praising the Vietnamese island for having some of Southeast Asia’s most beautiful beaches while offering travel costs just one-third of those at Thailand’s major island destinations.

As part of its annual year-end tradition, Traveller - the travel section of The Sydney Morning Herald published a list of the world’s most compelling destinations. In its latest ranking of the “14 island and beach destinations to visit now,” Phú Quốc was the only representative from Việt Nam, joining renowned coastal destinations such as Okinawa (Japan) and Cap-Ferrat (France).

Craig Tansley, the article’s author, referred to Phú Quốc as the “New Phuket” of Asia, highlighting its ability to cater to all types of travellers from luxury resorts to casual beachfront bars. “Ranked as the world’s second most beautiful island, Phú Quốc boasts some of the finest beaches in Southeast Asia, yet costs only about one-third of a trip to Koh Samui in Thailand,” The Sydney Morning Herald wrote in its glowing assessment.

The Australian newspaper also noted that visitors should spend at least a week on the island in order to fully experience its 150km of coastline.

Beyond its striking natural scenery and upscale resort system, what encourages travellers to stay longer “at least a week,” according to the article, are Phú Quốc’s distinctive entertainment offerings, many of which have been widely praised by international media over the past two years.

At Sun Paradise Land in the southern part of the island, the standout attraction is the world’s longest three-wire cable car to Hòn Thơm Island, an experience lauded by Lonely Planet and CNN as a must-do in Phú Quốc. Meanwhile, Sunset Town has gained international attention for its nightly artistic fireworks displays and large-scale multimedia shows such as Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea, making Phú Quốc the only destination in the world to host fireworks twice every night. The island is also well known for its vibrant night market culture, including Dương Đông Night Market, VUI-Fest Bazaar, and Sunset Bazaar, as well as iconic landmarks such as the Kiss Bridge, the world’s only “non-touching” bridge.

Phú Quốc also enjoys a number of rare competitive advantages: it is the only destination in Việt Nam offering visa-free stays of up to 30 days for travellers of all nationalities; its international flight network continues to expand; and its location just a one-hour flight from HCM City makes it an ideal hub for multi-destination travel itineraries. Notably, the launch of Sun PhuQuoc Airways, the island’s namesake airline on November 1, 2025, is expected to significantly enhance Phú Quốc’s brand recognition on the global tourism map.

More than simply being dubbed the “new Phuket” of Asia, Phú Quốc is steadily establishing itself as a leading regional destination for beach tourism, entertainment, and luxury resorts. With its exceptional natural beauty, modern infrastructure, distinctive experiences, and progressive travel policies, the island is earning consistent recognition from prestigious international outlets such as The Sydney Morning Herald. These endorsements suggest that Phú Quốc is no longer an “emerging gem,” but a destination that travellers must visit, must stay longer, and must return to on the global tourism map. — VNA/VNS