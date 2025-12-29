Hàn River banks to stage 3-day New Year Festival

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng will welcome the new year with a late-night fun run as the city stages the Đà Nẵng New Year’s Ever Run from 10pm to midnight on December 31, turning the countdown into a vibrant public celebration along the Hàn River.

Organisers said the event, titled Light Up the Hàn River – Run to the Future, is open for registration and features a 5km route winding through some of the city’s best-known landmarks, including Bạch Đằng walking street and the night market site, Rồng (Dragon) Bridge, Trần Hưng Đạo riverside street and the Nguyễn Văn Trỗi pedestrian bridge.

They said the run is intended to create a joyful close to the year and leave participants with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience as part of the Đà Nẵng New Year Festival 2026.

The city’s tourism promotion centre said a series of music and art performances will be staged as part of Đà Nẵng Avenue–New Year 2026 along the Hàn River banks and in the night market area on Bạch Đằng Street from December 30 to January 1.

The three-day festival will include live music, a countdown and fireworks, check-in spots, cultural experiences, family-friendly activities and New Year Dance Vibes featuring Zumba, dance sport, hip hop and TikTok dance performances in the evenings, the centre said.

Đà Nẵng welcomed 17.3 million tourists in 2025, including 7.6 million international visitors, generating VNĐ60 trillion (US$2.4 billion) in revenue.

About 1.68 million South Korean tourists visited the city in 2025, accounting for 40.6 per cent of total international arrivals to Việt Nam.

Đà Nẵng, following its merger with Quảng Nam Province, has significantly expanded its heritage portfolio, encompassing two World Heritage Sites — the ancient town of Hội An and the Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, as well as the Chàm Islands–Hội An World Biosphere Reserve and the Ma Nhai (Inscriptions) stele collection carved into cliffs and caves at the Marble Mountains, which is recognised by UNESCO as documentary heritage in Asia and the Pacific.

The ancient town of Hội An, about 30km from Đà Nẵng’s city centre, will welcome the first international visitors of the year on January 1. — VNS