Việt Nam named as top travel destination for 2026

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is emerging as one of Asia’s most popular travel destinations in 2026, thanks to its unique blend of spectacular natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage and vibrant modern cities, according to France’s Vogue magazine.

The magazine said, the country continues to reopen strongly to international visitors after the COVID-19 pandemic, offering diverse experiences while maintaining its distinctive identity.

Iconic attractions such as Quảng Ninh Province's Hạ Long Bay and Ninh Bình Province highlight Việt Nam’s natural beauty, while heritage sites in Huế, the caves of Phong Nha in Quảng Trị Province, the mountains of Sa Pa in Lào Cai Province, and the beaches and islands of Phú Quốc in An Giang province and Côn Đảo in HCM City appeal to visitors seeking culture, nature and relaxation.

Major cities also add to the country’s appeal. Hà Nội impresses with its mix of tranquil lakes, historic quarters, colonial architecture and lively street food culture, alongside a growing nightlife scene. HCM City stands out as a dynamic metropolis, where modern skyscrapers coexist with historic buildings, reflecting its creativity, openness and entrepreneurial spirit.

High-end resorts along Việt Nam’s coastline, combined with improved air connectivity, including direct flights by Vietnam Airlines from Paris to Hà Nội and HCM City have further enhanced the country’s accessibility and tourism profile.

With its balanced combination of heritage, nature, modern urban life and increasingly developed tourism infrastructure, Vogue ranks Việt Nam among the standout destinations for 2026, catering to travellers seeking authentic, sustainable and memorable experiences. — VNA/VNS