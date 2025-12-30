Phú Thọ prepares for 2026 Hùng Kings Commemoration Day and Festival

PHÚ THỌ — Next year's Hùng Kings Commemoration Day, Hùng Temple Festival and Ancestral Land Culture and Tourism Week will be held from April 17 to 26, 2026 at the Hùng Temple Historic Site and various other communes and wards in Phú Thọ Province.

According to the Phú Thọ Province People's Committee, the programme consists of two main components: the ceremony and the festival. The ceremony features activities including incense offerings by communes and wards to honour the Hùng Kings, as well as a procession of palanquins through the Hùng Temple area.

The festival is expected to showcase 23 vibrant and unique activities, including the opening art programme for the Hùng Temple Festival and Ancestral Land Culture and Tourism Week, highlighted by a high-altitude fireworks display.

Other events will include cultural camps and exhibitions, product promotions, a folk art festival, exhibitions, water puppetry, sports events and the Hùng Vương Fair in 2026.

Phú Thọ Province People's Committee Deputy Chairwoman Phùng Thị Kim Nga said that organising the Hùng Kings Commemoration Day and the Hùng Temple Festival honours the national cultural identity and values of the Hùng King era.

She confirmed the sacred significance of the Hùng Kings Commemoration Day as a national holiday, which helps foster patriotism and gratitude for the contributions of the Hùng Kings and ancestors in building and defending the nation. The event also aims to strengthen national unity and connection to national origins.

The event will be organised with solemnity and respect, emphasising community involvement, safety, civility and cost-effectiveness.

It seeks to highlight the unique cultural identity of the ancestral land region, attract tourists and promote the potential and strengths of Phú Thọ's cultural tourism resources. — VNS