Art researcher showcases rural beauty through paintings

HÀ NỘI — Images portraying people and nature from around Việt Nam are depicted in an exhibition of paintings by veteran artist Phan Ngọc Khuê titled Những Miền Quê Yêu Dấu (Beloved Countryside Regions) in Hà Nội.

The event was launched by Khuê and the Việt Nam Women's Museum on the weekend.

Presenting 50 paintings created between 1980 and 2023, the exhibition reflects Khuê's persistent and diligent artistic journey, during which he fostered an interest in rural themes and depicting mountainous areas and the cultural life of Việt Nam's ethnic communities.

Instead of simply recording images, the painter also expresses the rhythm of life, the spirit of community and the harmonious relationship between humans and nature.

He sketched numerous scenes ranging from natural landscapes, working activities, festivals and beliefs to portraits and everyday life, many of which capture once-in-a-lifetime moments that few painters ever experience.

"At the museum, we work to preserve cultural values ​​from different regions, while artists are the ones who tell the stories of those rural areas through their own artistic language," said Nguyễn Thị Tuyết, director of the Việt Nam Women's Museum.

"Paintings serve as a source of love for heritage, helping spread and attract audiences both domestically and internationally.

"More than contributing a valuable collection, Khuê also helps record the beautiful cultural life of various regions and ethnic groups in Việt Nam. The synergy between the artist and the museum in their mission to preserve and tell the story of heritage has resulted in today's exhibition," she said.

Among his works are Nậm Lay Riverbank, Vân Kiều Husband and Wife Go to a Festival, New Day for a Mông Couple and Sìn Hồ Market.

In his work, Khuê uses a rich variety of materials and techniques. Aside from traditions like silk, oil paint, watercolour, pigments and wood carving, he also makes use of brown beeswax, one of the most difficult techniques in painting.

"I have travelled through many regions of Việt Nam, from the North to the South, from the plains to the Central Highlands. In each region, I spent time living with the people, observing social life, customs, rituals and the changes in their lives," said Khuê.

"These experiences have become the material for my work, telling stories of the past and present, sharing the joys of the diverse and rich lives of Vietnamese cultural communities.

"Works in the Beloved Countryside Regions are a tribute and expression of gratitude to the places I visited and the people I met. They are ordinary people and places that evoke so many emotions, admiration and respect in not only me but also many other people," he noted.

The artist also presented four of his works to the museum.

"I paint to remember the best moments in life, while the museum acts to maintain and introduce them to the public. My works here will be seen by many visitors, rather than keeping it in a store or hanging it in my home," Khuê told Việt Nam News.

"I hope they will inspire people, especially young artists, to enjoy these topics and take time to discover more about the countryside's beauty."

The exhibition is open until January 10, 2026, at 36 Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Cửa Nam Ward, Hà Nội.

Khuê, 89, is a senior researcher in fine arts, and is especially knowledgeable about ancient fine arts and the art of ethnic communities.

He is also known as a leading expert on Hàng Trống folk paintings in Việt Nam.

The painter has conducted research on the decorative arts of ethnic groups in the Việt Bắc region, the Taoist altar paintings of the Dao people, the architectural decorative arts of the Thai people and the sculptural arts of other ethnic minorities. His work has won several awards from the Vietnam Folk Arts Association in multiple years. — VNS