Việt Nam tourism emerges as bright spot in 2025 socio-economic growth

HCM CITY In 2025, tourism emerged as a bright spot in Việt Nam’s socio-economic landscape, posting strong growth in visitor numbers, revenue and global recognition, according to government assessments.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has highlighted tourism as one of the most dynamic contributors to economic growth in 2025.

Beyond a full recovery from COVID-19, the sector has set new records for international visitors, tourism receipts and international awards, thereby laying a critical foundation for tourism to become a pillar supporting double-digit GDP growth in the 2026-2030 period.

Data from the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) show that in the first 11 months of 2025, Việt Nam welcomed more than 19.1 million international visitors, up 20.9 per cent year on year, and exceeding the pre-pandemic peak of 2019.

A ceremony marking the arrival of the country’s 20-millionth international visitor was held in Phú Quốc on December 15, marking the first time Việt Nam has reached this milestone in a single year during its 65-year tourism history.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hồ An Phong said the achievement not only reinforces Việt Nam’s position on the global tourism map but also reflects a strategic shift towards diversified markets and higher-spending, longer-stay visitors.

This transition supports the sector’s target of reaching VNĐ1 quadrillion (US$38 billion) in tourism revenue in 2025.

Tourism growth has been broad-based, with key destinations such as Hà Nội, HCM City, Quảng Ninh and Đà Nẵng reporting sharp increases in both international and domestic visitors.

The sector has played a vital role in reviving service industries and boosting local economic growth.

In Hà Nội, international arrivals rose by about 25 per cent in the first 11 months compared with 2024, while domestic tourism increased by more than 21 per cent.

Cultural tourism, night-time experiences and heritage tours linked to the Old Quarter, Hoàn Kiếm Lake and the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel have helped extend visitor stays and lift spending, driving a 20.7 per cent rise in tourism revenue year on year.

HCM City recorded particularly strong growth, with international visitors estimated at 8.5 million in 2025, up 39.3 per cent from 2024.

Domestic tourist numbers are projected to reach 45 million, while total tourism revenue is expected to climb to VNĐ260 trillion, an increase of 36.1 per cent.

The city continues to affirm its role as Việt Nam’s largest tourism, service and economic hub.

The recovery of international flight routes and the resurgence of MICE tourism have fuelled growth nationwide.

Shopping, gastronomy, entertainment and night-time tourism have expanded rapidly, helping tourism act as a key driver for trade, logistics and related services.

In Quảng Ninh, tourism growth has remained stable and sustainable, with Hạ Long Bay, Yên Tử and coastal and island destinations continuing to attract large numbers of visitors.

Strategic investment in transport infrastructure and high-end tourism products has improved both visitor numbers and revenue quality.

Đà Nẵng has maintained its status as the central region’s tourism hub, supported by restored international air links and a packed calendar of cultural, sporting and beach tourism events.

Tourism-related services have recovered quickly, underpinning the city’s broader socio-economic momentum.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) ranked Việt Nam among the world’s fastest-growing tourism markets in 2025, with growth of around 21 per cent, far above the global average of 5 per cent and the Asia–Pacific average of 8 per cent.

Looking ahead, VNAT Director General Nguyễn Trùng Khánh said Việt Nam is expected to welcome around 21.5 million international visitors in 2025, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, alongside about 135.5 million domestic tourists.

Total tourism revenue is projected to exceed VNĐ1 quadrillion, contributing an estimated 8.8 per cent directly to GDP.

For 2026, Việt Nam has set ambitious targets of 25 million international visitors, 150 million domestic tourists and total revenue of about VNĐ1.1 quadrillion.

Authorities remain confident that with strong government support, inter-agency coordination and business participation, tourism will continue to accelerate, positioning itself as a spearhead sector of the national economy. — VNS