Hà Nội's heritage goes digital

December 30, 2025 - 17:24
Blending light, art and cutting-edge technology, a new digital exhibition at 93 Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street in Hà Nội offers a fresh way to explore the capital’s heritage and culture. Here, history is not only seen, but felt, through immersive, interactive experiences.

Australian newspaper praises Phú Quốc as "New Phuket" of Asia

The Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia’s most respected and long-established daily newspapers, has described Phú Quốc in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang as the “New Phuket,” praising the Vietnamese island for having some of Southeast Asia’s most beautiful beaches while offering travel costs just one-third of those at Thailand’s major island destinations.

