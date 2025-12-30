Hà Nội's heritage goes digital

Blending light, art and cutting-edge technology, a new digital exhibition at 93 Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street in Hà Nội offers a fresh way to explore the capital’s heritage and culture. Here, history is not only seen, but felt, through immersive, interactive experiences.
The Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia’s most respected and long-established daily newspapers, has described Phú Quốc in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang as the “New Phuket,” praising the Vietnamese island for having some of Southeast Asia’s most beautiful beaches while offering travel costs just one-third of those at Thailand’s major island destinations.
Following the extension of the 2026 new year's holiday from one day to four, travel businesses have quickly adapted by adding new products and enhancing services to meet the demands of Vietnamese tourists.
Hà Nội is home to the largest number of craft villages nationwide, with about 1,350 villages and craft-based communities, accounting for roughly 56 per cent of rural villages in the capital. Of these, 318 are officially recognised as traditional craft villages.
Standing prominently on the coast of the former province of Phú Yên, now part of the newly enlarged Đắk Lắk Province, Đại Lãnh Cape and its iconic lighthouse hold significant cultural and maritime value, drawing visitors with their awe-inspiring landscapes.
With an unusually long Lunar New Year break ahead, Vietnamese families are looking beyond familiar holiday routes, opting instead for longer journeys and far-flung destinations as new flight links and tour offerings reshape Tết travel in 2026.
As digital life increasingly dominates young people’s daily routines, literature is quietly but steadily reclaiming its place in schools, through emotionally engaging and human-centred educational experiences.