Hotlist 2025 honours Việt Nam's top brands, destinations

HÀ NỘI — Several brands, destinations and individuals that have made significant contributions to the development of Việt Nam’s tourism industry over the past year will be honoured in the Hotlist Travellive Editor’s Pick 2025.

It is an annual expert-curated list reflecting the evolving values of the market at each stage of development.

The selection process involved the expertise of a prestigious advisory council comprising both domestic and international experts and was based on key criteria including quality, innovation, social impact and sustainable growth potential.

Last year, it made a strong impression on the tourism, hospitality and service community by recognising more than 40 brands and 12 inspiring individuals across 28 categories spanning hospitality and resorts, destinations, technology and experiential initiatives.

This year's event was held under the theme 'From Seed to Harvest', which was inspired by rice, a symbol deeply rooted in Việt Nam’s civilisation and cultural identity.

From planting ideas and nurturing resources to harvesting sustainable achievements, the metaphor reflects the authentic development journey of projects, brands and destinations within the tourism and hospitality industry.

As the tourism sector faces multiple challenges, including climate change, shifting traveller behaviour and global competition, the spirit of cultivation from seed to harvest underscores the importance of long-term vision, perseverance and adaptability.

This year, the Hotlist introduces a public voting component in the final evaluation stage, enabling the community and industry professionals to participate directly in the selection process.

Beyond fostering engagement, this initiative also provides an opportunity for audiences to share their firsthand experiences with the shortlisted brands and projects.

Hotlist 2025 expands its scope across key tourism sectors, featuring seven main categories: hospitality, aviation, travel design and experiences, destination, technology and innovation, sustainability, and community projects and voices.

Each category aims to identify exemplary individuals and brands that play a guiding role in shaping the future of Việt Nam’s tourism and hospitality industry.

This year’s list continues to acknowledge well-established brands, such as Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hải, Topas Ecolodge, Six Senses Ninh Vân Bay, P’apiu Resort and Wink Hotels.

It also introduces international brands that have made a positive impact on the Vietnamese market, including Voco Quảng Bình Resort by IHG, Park Hyatt Phú Quốc and Hyatt Place Hạ Long Bay.

Hotlist 2025 will host the Insiders Forum in Hà Nội on January 7, 2026 and in HCM City 12 days later. The forums will gather business leaders, experts and researchers to share insights and discuss key topics shaping the tourism landscape.

On January 19, the Hotlist honour ceremony will take place in HCM City. The event will also serve as a B2B networking platform for industry stakeholders. —VNS