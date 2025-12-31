Top 10 cultural events of 2025 as chosen by Việt Nam News

This year has witnessed a vibrant array of cultural activities in Việt Nam. As 2025 draws to a close, Việt Nam News reviews the top 10 cultural events that have defined the year.

1. Exhibition on National Achievements during 80-year journey

The exhibition was a significant political and cultural event, held as part of a series of activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

Việt Nam hosted the largest and most significant exhibition ever held in the nation's history, bringing together 28 ministries and central agencies, 34 localities and over 110 large enterprises and economic groups, and featuring more than 230 display booths.

2. Việt Nam saw 20 million international visitors for the first time

Việt Nam has been recognised by the United Nations World Tourism Organization as one of the fastest-growing destinations in the world. The number of international visitors to the country reached over 20 million for the first time, significantly surpassing the record of 18 million in 2019.

The country also continues to receive tourism accolades in various international categories, including Top Destination in Asia and the Top Heritage Destination in Asia at the World Travel Awards 2025, which upholds its status as a premier destination in Asia.

3. Vietnamese cultural heritage earns more UNESCO recognition

UNESCO honoured the Yên Tử - Vĩnh Nghiêm - Côn Sơn and Kiếp Bạc heritage site, designated Việt Nam’s Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng and Laos' Hin Nam No as Southeast Asia's first transboundary World Heritage Site, included a collection of music by artist Hoàng Vân in the Memory of the World register and added Đông Hồ folk painting to the list of intangible cultural heritage in urgent need of protection.

4. Artistic activities uphold the cultural soft power of Việt Nam

Many meticulously organised artistic programmes and grand musical festivals commemorating significant national events were held in Việt Nam, spreading the spirit of patriotism while also promoting the development of the country's cultural industry.

On the international stage, Vietnamese music made a splash as singer Đức Phúc won first prize at the Intervision 2025 international music competition held in Moscow, Russia.

5. Vietnam Happy Fest was held for the first time, celebrating peace and humanity

Vietnam Happy Fest 2025 was not just a cultural and artistic festival, but also a testament to Việt Nam’s happiness, built on peace, love, solidarity and the simplest joys of life.

Following the success of this event, Việt Nam aims to establish an annual 'Vietnam Happy Day' – a new cultural hallmark that positions the country as a destination of peace, happiness and humanity in the eyes of the international community.

6. The 24th Việt Nam Film Festival and the impact of Vietnamese cinema

The 24th Việt Nam Film Festival, held in HCM City in November, was an important platform for helping the Vietnamese film industry towards sustainability and international integration. Another much-anticipated cinematic event, the third Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival, featured significant advancements in scale, duration and programme content, with many new highlights.

The film Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) also made waves by setting a box office revenue record of over VNĐ700 billion (US$26.7 million), the highest in the country's history for war and historical films.

On the global stage, Việt Nam Film Week was held in December in Paris, France for the first time, presenting 17 Vietnamese films produced over the past half-century.

7. Centenary celebration of Việt Nam University of Fine Arts' founding

The Việt Nam University of Fine Arts, formerly the Indochina College of Fine Arts, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2025 with several major events. These included large exhibitions showcasing a century of Vietnamese modern art, the launch of the Victor Tardieu Award for outstanding student work and gatherings of alumni, marking the institution's key role under French founder Victor Tardieu in blending Western techniques with Vietnamese aesthetics to shape the nation's art.

8. National Tourism Year 2025 elevates Huế's position on global map

2025 is considered a 'golden year' for Huế’s tourism sector, as the city welcomed more than 6.3 million visitors, up 61 per cent year-on-year. A wide range of cultural and heritage tourism products has also been upgraded and linked to a series of distinctive events under the framework of the National Tourism Year – Huế 2025, helping to reaffirm Huế’s position as a safe, attractive and friendly destination.

9. Hà Tĩnh celebrates the 260th birthday of great poet Nguyễn Du

The central province of Hà Tĩnh, the birthplace of prominent Vietnamese poet and World Cultural Celebrity Nguyễn Du (1765–1820), hosted a wide range of vibrant cultural activities to celebrate the 260th anniversary of his birthday.

Commemorative activities honoured the beloved figure, expressing gratitude for his immense contributions to the cultural and historical heritage of Việt Nam and the wider world.

10. First-ever Cultures of the World Festival held in Hà Nội

Held in October under the theme 'Connection, sharing and spreading love', the first Cultures of World Festival brought together 48 embassies and international organisations, 45 cultural spaces, 33 food pavilions and 16 performing arts troupes in Hà Nội, highlighting the diversity of cultures from around the world.

It achieved great success, drawing more than one million visitors over three days and raising a total of VNĐ2.5 billion ($95,000) through a charity auction and fundraising programme to support localities affected by severe flooding.

The Cultures of the World Festival was not only a large-scale cultural event, but also one of Việt Nam’s most prominent cultural diplomacy initiatives in 2025. VNS