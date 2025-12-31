Tourism market gears up for Lunar New Year holiday

HÀ NỘI — The upcoming nine-day Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, combined with the growing trend of using annual leave to extend the vacation, is poised to fuel significant travel activity across the country.

For many Vietnamese families, the long Tết holiday no longer means traveling long distances. Instead, there is a growing preference for reconnecting with family, relaxing, and exploring local destinations. The trend is particularly strong for destinations that are easily accessible by road, familiar, and able to cater to the vacation needs of multigenerational families.

Data from travel platforms show that Đà Lạt continues to be the most popular domestic destination for Tết 2026, with searches increasing by 44 per cent. Its cool climate, festive atmosphere, and wide range of accommodation options make it a top choice during the peak season.

Phú Quốc takes the second spot, surpassing Nha Trang with a 41 per cent increase in interest. The island’s appeal lies in its ability to offer peaceful escapes with warm weather, clean beaches, and all-inclusive resorts, making it particularly attractive to families with young children or elderly members.

Nha Trang and Đà Nẵng follow closely, benefiting from their beautiful coastlines and diverse entertainment offerings. Vũng Tàu ranks fifth, with a 31 per cent increase, reflecting the demand for short getaways from HCM City.

This list of popular destinations indicates that travellers are not necessarily seeking novelty, but rather places with guaranteed experiences - destinations that are easy to travel to, comfortable to stay in, and suitable for family vacations. Factors such as safety, convenience, and cost control are increasingly influential in Tết travel decisions.

While domestic travel reflects a more selective and cautious approach, international tourism is witnessing a noticeable boom due to the extended Tết break. Employees will have time off from February 14 to 22, 2026, and with additional annual leave, many families are planning 10-14 day trips, ideal for long-distance travel.

Data from Agoda shows an increase in interest for both domestic and international travel during Tết 2026 compared to last year. Notably, searches for international destinations in October and November saw a rise, indicating that travellers are planning ahead, particularly for destinations that require visa preparation, financial planning, and detailed itineraries.

Major tour operators like Tràng An Travel, Viettourist, and Hanoitourist have already launched Tết 2026 tour packages, focusing on long-haul trips during the holiday period. Popular destinations include Japan, Europe, China, as well as new destinations like Egypt and Morocco.

Tour operators predict a 15-20 per cent increase in Tết 2026 bookings compared to the previous year, although prices, particularly for international tours, are expected to rise slightly due to higher input costs and airfares.

Trần Thị Bảo Thư, Director of Communications at Vietluxtour, noted that the Tết market began heating up in early November. A key shift this year is that travelers are opting for longer vacations, with many preferring tailor-made tours for small families. Customers are willing to pay extra for private transport, dedicated guides, and flexible schedules to suit the needs of elderly family members and children.

This shift from short-term travel to longer journeys, and from mass-market tours to personalised experiences, reflects the growing maturity of the market. It also signals positive growth for investors in tourism infrastructure, accommodation, entertainment, and supporting services, as demand increases not only in volume but also in quality. — VNA/VNS