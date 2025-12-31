'Dương’s Forest' exhibition endures connection between humans and nature

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition themed Khu Rừng Của Dương (Dương’s Forest) will open this week in the heart of Hà Nội, showcasing dozens of outstanding artworks by artist Bùi Hoàng Dương, who has spent much of his artistic passion on nature, cultural depth and spiritual reflection.

Dương’s Forest will present 40 paintings created by the artist over the past two years, marking a new phase in his 'artistic journey' characterised by cultural depth and spiritual reflection.

It will officially open at 9am on January 1, until 5pm on January 7 at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum on Nguyễn Thái Học Street.

Following his earlier series that explored spiritual life and cultural narratives in Hành Trình Tarot của Dương (Dương's Tarot Journey) and Mo Mường, the Dương’s Forest expands the artist’s expressive space into a more contemplative realm.

The forest in his works is no longer depicted as a purely natural motif, but emerges as a vivid inner landscape.

Within this painterly world, memory, emotion and stillness coexist, guiding viewers into a profound inner journey shaped through sustained and dedicated creative practice, according to Dương.

Through subdued visual rhythms and richly layered colours, the series evokes a deep and enduring connection between humans and nature, where the natural world does not stand apart but accompanies and resonates with inner life.

Dương’s Forest becomes a space of refuge, contemplative depth and inner balance, offering an invitation to reflection for audiences at the beginning of the new year.

In his previous exhibition, Dương’s Tarot Journey in 2020, some 78 oil on canvas paintings were displayed featuring different angles of life through a deck of tarot cards.

The secrets of spiritual culture and life of the Mường ethnic minority in the north-central province of Thanh Hóa were revealed through his artworks at an exhibition titled Mo Mường in 2021.

Mo Mường is a popular ritual ceremony and has become the unique cultural heritage of the Mường ethnic community in many provinces in the northern mountainous region. It is a performance practiced at funerals, religious festivals and life cycle rituals by ethnic Mường sorcerers.

Dương, a Mường ethnic artist from the central province of Thanh Hóa, has travelled extensively throughout the country and abroad since 2000. He also has a deep and endless affection for dogs, particularly those he has raised and lived with. And his love for man’s best friend is evident in his paintings.

He has created hundreds of paintings about dogs and participated in many art events since 2007. Not surprisingly, most of his artworks are portraits of dogs, showing the interaction between the animal and human. He paints dogs in different moods, and in doing so, he conveys his own emotions.