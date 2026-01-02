Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Tourism destinations refresh offerings to welcome New Year visitors

January 02, 2026 - 08:24
The ceremony welcoming the 20 millionth international tourist to Việt Nam at Phú Quốc International Airport in December. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — To attract visitors during the 2026 New Year and the Tết (Lunar New Year), tourist destinations across Việt Nam are accelerating efforts to renovate facilities, diversify tourism products, and improve service quality.

Across the Mekong Delta, many tourist sites have been busy upgrading their offerings.

At the Cồn Sơn tourism site in Cần Thơ City, members of the local tourism cooperative have been pruning fruit orchards, refurbishing stages for traditional đơn ca tài tử performances, cleaning fish ponds used for visitor experiences and expanding areas for making traditional cakes.

According to Lê Thị Bé Bảy, a representative of the Cồn Sơn agricultural tourism cooperative, alongside existing services, several new tourism products will soon be introduced, including 'duck massage' experiences and distinctive dishes made from puffed rice.

Meanwhile, the Mũi Cà Mau national tourism site in Cà Mau Province is carrying out extensive upgrades, including repainting iconic landmarks such as the national GPS coordinate marker 0001, the Hà Nội Flag Tower replica, and symbolic sculptures, to enhance the site’s appeal.

Festive preparations are also gathering momentum in the central and Central Highlands regions. In Măng Đen Commune of Quảng Ngãi Province, the local authorities and people have spent months preparing a Cultural–Tourism Week themed 'Pink hues amid the great forest', being held until January 4. Landscaping and decorations along cherry blossom roads, central squares and key landmarks have now been completed.

Major cities are also stepping up efforts. Đà Nẵng plans to organise an open-style New Year festival across multiple public spaces, making it easily accessible to residents and visitors alike.

At Bửu Long Tourist Site in Đồng Nai Province, more than 18,000 flower pots have been added to enhance scenery, while a traditional food fair with affordable prices will be held during the New Year holiday.

Alongside product upgrades, localities are strengthening measures to ensure safety and prevent price gouging.

Local authorities have issued strict instructions to tourism businesses to maintain service quality, publicly list prices, and protect visitors’ rights, helping reinforce Việt Nam's image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination during the peak holiday season. VNA/VNS

