Cherry trees bloom early in Đà Lạt, attracting tourists

LÂM ĐỒNG — Cherry trees in Đà Lạt City have started to bloom early due to the cold weather at the end of December, attracting visitors, many of whom come just to admire them.

People gather at Cầu Đất Tea Hill, even as early as at 8am, to take pictures with the cherry blossoms.

Lê Ngọc Trúc Vy, a tourist from Phan Rang City, said she was very surprised to see the cherry trees bloom early this year.

"This year, as soon as I heard that the cherry trees had started to bloom and saw everyone sharing pictures on social media, my friends and I decided to wake up early, ride our motorbikes over the Sông Pha Pass to Đà Lạt to admire the flowers, and return home the same day."

Cherry blossoms are widely grown in the city and have become a major tourist attraction.

In the Cầu Đất, Xuân Trường and Trạm Hành areas 25km from town, cherry trees have been blooming for more than a week.

The People's Committee of Xuân Hương Ward plans to organise a Cherry Blossom Festival from January 15 to February 15 with musical programmes, cherry blossom sightseeing tours at Cầu Đất Tea Hill and the Valley of Love, and free coffee samples at the Tuyền Lâm Lake National Tourist Area.

There will be a cherry blossom photography exhibition in Xuân Hương Park and a folk dance contest in Langbiang Ward. — VNS