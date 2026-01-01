More than 3,000 international cruise passengers ring in New Year in Quảng Ninh

QUẢNG NINH — The northern province of Quảng Ninh on Thursday, the first day of 2026, welcomed more than 3,000 international tourists aboard the cruise ship Celebrity Solstice which has docked at Hạ Long International Cruise Port, ushering in the new year and opening the peak season for cruise tourism.

Quảng Ninh Province's Party Secretary Quản Minh Cường, together with leaders of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, attended a welcoming ceremony and presented flowers to the visitors, to begin the new year in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Alfonso Delgado, a visitor from Madrid, Spain, extended his new year greetings to the Vietnamese people, saying he was delighted and deeply impressed by his visit and by the warm welcome he had received.

He described the experience as a memorable start to 2026, highlighted by the breathtaking scenery of Hạ Long Bay, fresh air and pleasant weather.

Việt Nam, he said, is a truly beautiful country, with friendly people and rich, distinctive cuisine. He plans to visit several landmarks and scenic sites, and said he would return if given the opportunity.

A group of visitors from Mexico also expressed their pleasure and appreciation for the warm reception from Quảng Ninh Province, noting the exceptional beauty of Hạ Long Bay. They said their new year visit had been highly memorable and filled with lasting impressions.

The Celebrity Solstice is sailing on a regional itinerary linking Thailand, Phú Mỹ, Chân Mây, Hạ Long and Hong Kong, carrying passengers from various European countries, the United States, and Hong Kong.

During their two-day stay, visitors are set to tour key attractions in Quảng Ninh, including the Quảng Ninh Museum, the UNESCO heritage site of Hạ Long Bay and Yên Đức rural village, while sampling local culture and cuisine. Several tour groups are also expected to travel onwards to Hà Nội, Ninh Bình, and Bắc Ninh to further explore northern Việt Nam.

Quảng Ninh is now entering its peak cruise tourism season, which runs from October to April. During this period, the province expects to receive around 60 cruise calls carrying an estimated 70,000 passengers.

With a modern port system, a wealth of natural and cultural attractions, and a strategic position on major Asian maritime routes, Quảng Ninh is regarded as an ideal stop on both domestic and international cruise itineraries.

The province has also developed an integrated tourism service chain catering to sightseeing, shopping and entertainment, while strengthened cooperation between local authorities, businesses and cruise operators is helping to expand cruise tourism year-round.

In 2026, cruise tourism will remain a key pillar of Quảng Ninh’s tourism strategy, contributing to the province’s goal of welcoming 22 million visitors, including 5.2 million international arrivals, as well as the goal of generating an estimated VNĐ65 trillion (nearly US$2.5 billion) from tourism. — VNA/VNS