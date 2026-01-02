Vĩnh Long calls for investment in 15 tourism development projects

VĨNH LONG — The province of Vĩnh Long is calling for investment in 15 cultural and tourism projects with a total estimated capital of nearly US$596 million.

Among the proposed projects are the Mang Thít Brick and Pottery Village (Nhơn Phú and Bình Phước communes), which seeks the largest investment of around VNĐ3.45 trillion (around $138 million); the Khmer Culture and Tourism Village (Nguyệt Hóa ward and Song Lộc commune); an eco–resort development at the Bưng Lạc Địa Historical – Cultural Site (Tân Xuân commune); and several ecotourism sites in Cồn Cái Gà, Cồn Tân Mỹ, and Cồn Thanh Long.

This initiative aims to build a comprehensive and diversified tourism ecosystem and position tourism as a key driver of local economic growth in the coming period.

The projects are designed to develop ecotourism and resort tourism, integrate cultural heritage and community values, and capitalise on riverine environments and islets to deliver unique and differentiated tourism products.

According to Dương Hoàng Sum, director of Vĩnh Long's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the investment drive aims to diversify tourism products, cater to different visitor segments, and increase both length of stay and visitor spending.

He said the province’s investment strategy highlights the integration of tourism development with the preservation and promotion of distinctive riverine culture, historical heritage and community identity.

The implementation of large-scale tourism projects is expected to create more jobs, drive the development of related service industries, and support a shift toward a more sustainable local economic structure.

Following the administrative boundary merger, Vĩnh Long’s tourism offerings have become increasingly diverse, gradually enhancing the destination’s competitiveness in the Mekong Delta region.

Vĩnh Long lies in the heart of the Mekong Delta, between the Tiền and Hậu rivers, making it relatively accessible from HCM City

In 2025, the province is estimated to have welcomed more than 9.3 million visitors, including nearly 1.3 million international arrivals, with total tourism revenue projected to reach approximately $330 million. — VNS