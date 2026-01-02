Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Visit Malaysia 2026 kicks off with send-off for first Vietnamese tourists

January 02, 2026 - 18:19
Tourism Malaysia’s HCM City office on Thursday (January 1) held a special send-off ceremony for the first Vietnamese travellers to Malaysia in 2026.

 

Tourism Malaysia officials pose with VM2026 mascots Wira and Manja at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on January 1, marking the official launch of the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign. — Photo Courtesy of Tourism Malaysia

 HCM CITY — Tourism Malaysia’s HCM City office on Thursday (January 1) held a special send-off ceremony for the first Vietnamese travellers to Malaysia in 2026.

The event coincided with the official launch of the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, marked by coordinated welcome activities at major international gateways nationwide to signal the country’s readiness to receive visitors.

The launch featured a welcoming ceremony at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) attended by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato’ Sri Tiong King Sing, along with coordinated activities at 52 entry points and transport hubs across all 13 states nationwide.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia YB Dato' Sri Tiong King Sing said VM2026 is not merely a tourism campaign. 

“It is a nationwide movement that reflects our unity, warmth and cultural diversity. Welcoming travellers on the first day of 2026 highlights Malaysia’s commitment to delivering an inclusive, creative and hospitable tourism experience throughout the year.”

Festive welcome programmes included cultural performances, street music, heritage-inspired contemporary shows and appearances by the official VM2026 mascots, Wira and Manja, with travellers receiving commemorative souvenirs to mark the campaign’s opening day.

In Việt Nam, Tourism Malaysia’s office in HCM City, in cooperation with Malaysia Airlines, organised a special send-off for the first Vietnamese travellers departing for Malaysia in 2026, highlighting Việt Nam’s importance as a key source market.

According to Tourism Malaysia, there are currently 189 daily flights between Việt Nam and Malaysia, offering nearly 34,750 seats per day, providing strong connectivity to support growing two-way tourism flows under the VM2026 campaign.

Throughout 2026, Malaysia will host more than 300 tourism and cultural events nationwide, including major festive celebrations such as Chinese New Year, Aidilfitri, Deepavali and Christmas, as well as traditional festivals like Tadau Ka’amatan and Gawai.

Under the VM2026 campaign, the country aims to attract 47 million international visitors, promoting what it calls “Surreal Experiences” while generating spillover benefits for sectors such as hospitality, aviation, transport and retail, and advancing sustainable tourism in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. — VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Tourism destinations refresh offerings to welcome New Year visitors

Across the Mekong Delta, many tourist sites have been busy upgrading their offerings. At the Cồn Sơn tourism site in Cần Thơ City, members of the local tourism cooperative have been pruning fruit orchards, refurbishing stages for traditional don ca tai tu performances, cleaning fish ponds used for visitor experiences, and expanding areas for making traditional cakes.
Life & Style

Huế Festival 2026 kicks off

The festival will be organised under a four-season model. Its spring festival will last through the first three months of the year, featuring reenactments of royal rituals and traditional folk festivals.
Life & Style

First tourists visit Đà Nẵng in 2026

The central city welcomed the first tourists visiting on the flights of the national flag-carrier Vietnam Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air of the Philippines, marking the first positive move in hosting 19.1 million tourists in 2026.
Life & Style

India explores ways to boost tourism links with Việt Nam

The Indian Embassy in Việt Nam hosted an interactive tourism workshop in Hà Nội on December 30, bringing together Vietnamese travel businesses to seek ways for strengthening connections, diversifying offerings, and tackling challenges to attract more Vietnamese tourists to India.

