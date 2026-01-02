Visit Malaysia 2026 kicks off with send-off for first Vietnamese tourists

HCM CITY — Tourism Malaysia’s HCM City office on Thursday (January 1) held a special send-off ceremony for the first Vietnamese travellers to Malaysia in 2026.

The event coincided with the official launch of the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, marked by coordinated welcome activities at major international gateways nationwide to signal the country’s readiness to receive visitors.

The launch featured a welcoming ceremony at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) attended by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato’ Sri Tiong King Sing, along with coordinated activities at 52 entry points and transport hubs across all 13 states nationwide.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia YB Dato' Sri Tiong King Sing said VM2026 is not merely a tourism campaign.

“It is a nationwide movement that reflects our unity, warmth and cultural diversity. Welcoming travellers on the first day of 2026 highlights Malaysia’s commitment to delivering an inclusive, creative and hospitable tourism experience throughout the year.”

Festive welcome programmes included cultural performances, street music, heritage-inspired contemporary shows and appearances by the official VM2026 mascots, Wira and Manja, with travellers receiving commemorative souvenirs to mark the campaign’s opening day.

In Việt Nam, Tourism Malaysia’s office in HCM City, in cooperation with Malaysia Airlines, organised a special send-off for the first Vietnamese travellers departing for Malaysia in 2026, highlighting Việt Nam’s importance as a key source market.

According to Tourism Malaysia, there are currently 189 daily flights between Việt Nam and Malaysia, offering nearly 34,750 seats per day, providing strong connectivity to support growing two-way tourism flows under the VM2026 campaign.

Throughout 2026, Malaysia will host more than 300 tourism and cultural events nationwide, including major festive celebrations such as Chinese New Year, Aidilfitri, Deepavali and Christmas, as well as traditional festivals like Tadau Ka’amatan and Gawai.

Under the VM2026 campaign, the country aims to attract 47 million international visitors, promoting what it calls “Surreal Experiences” while generating spillover benefits for sectors such as hospitality, aviation, transport and retail, and advancing sustainable tourism in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. — VNS