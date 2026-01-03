Horseback trekking debuts at Việt Nam’s northernmost point

TUYÊN QUANG A new tourism product offering visitors a horseback trekking experience in the northernmost area of Tuyên Quang Province was launched in Lũng Cú Commune on January 2.

Unveiled at a ceremony in Thèn Pa Village, the product drew interest from local residents and tourists in the opening days of 2026. The event was attended by Party Central Committee member and Secretary of the Tuyên Quang Party Committee Hầu A Lềnh, along with representatives of tourism businesses.

The horseback trekking tour enables visitors to travel along designated routes, take in the rugged mountain landscape, terraced fields and peaceful villages, and learn about the traditional lifestyles and cultural identity of local ethnic communities.

Speaking at the launch, Lềnh said the new product marks a creative step in line with the province’s orientation for sustainable tourism development. He noted that it supports the preservation of cultural values, creates livelihoods for local people and contributes to building a distinctive tourism brand for Tuyên Quang’s northernmost area.

Local authorities expect the new product to diversify tourism offerings, promote community-based tourism, generate jobs and income, and support environmentally friendly and sustainable development.

After the ceremony, delegates and visitors joined trial rides, with many highlighting the product’s uniqueness, safety and potential to become a new highlight for tourism in the northernmost region. VNA/VNS