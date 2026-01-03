Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Night tour at Temple of Literature offers fresh cultural experience

January 03, 2026 - 16:11
Organised by the Temple of Literature-Quốc Tử Giám Cultural and Scientific Activities Centre to welcome the 2026 New Year, the programme blends traditional Vietnamese music with the site’s architectural and historical setting, creating an immersive heritage experience after dark.
Temple of Literature night tour offers immersive cultural experience. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – A new night-time cultural programme titled Âm sắc Việt (Vietnamese Resonance) has been launched at the Temple of Literature-Quốc Tử Giám, offering the public a novel way to experience the special national relic site.

Organised by the Temple of Literature-Quốc Tử Giám Cultural and Scientific Activities Centre to welcome the 2026 New Year, the programme blends traditional Vietnamese music with the site’s architectural and historical setting, creating an immersive heritage experience after dark.

The event aims to present a broader perspective on the Temple of Literature not only as a symbol of scholarship and learning but also as a space for cultural transmission, where knowledge, skills and artistic values are passed down across generations.

Using traditional music and folk arts as its main form of expression, Vietnamese Resonance expands contemporary engagement with the educational and cultural values of the site. Visitors were guided through iconic spaces such as Khuê Văn Các Pavilion, Thiền Quang Well and the Bái Dường area, illuminated by traditional lanterns.

Highlights included live demonstrations of traditional crafts such as conical hat making, sedge weaving, embroidery and clay toy modelling, alongside musical performances by Meritorious Artist Thùy Anh on the two-string fiddle and her students from the Hà Nội College of Arts.

According to the organisers, the programme is an experimental cultural activity that encourages audiences to listen to, feel and learn from heritage, contributing to the diversification of night-time cultural products and the sustainable promotion of the Temple of Literature’s values in contemporary cultural life. VNA/VNS

