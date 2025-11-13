Politics & Law
Book detaling historic development of relations between Việt Nam–Cuba launched in Hà Nội

November 13, 2025 - 10:35
The book, entitled "65 Years of Fostering the Exemplary and Loyal Friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba", was jointly compiled and published by the Sư Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the Embassy of Cuba in Việt Nam.
The books entitled 65 Years of Fostering the Exemplary and Loyal Friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba, — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A book on Việt Nam–Cuba relations was launched in Hà Nội on November 12, as part of activities marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (December 2, 1960 – December 2, 2025).

The book, entitled 65 Years of Fostering the Exemplary and Loyal Friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba, was jointly compiled and published by the Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the Embassy of Cuba in Việt Nam.

It offers a rich and vivid reflection of the historical milestones that have nurtured the rare and exemplary bond of solidarity between the two nations – a symbol of the era and a priceless legacy of their Parties and peoples.

The more than 200-page publication, available in both Vietnamese and Spanish, comprises three parts. The first highlights President Hồ Chí Minh and President Fidel Castro as the founders of Việt Nam–Cuba relations. The second spotlights the special and exemplary solidarity between the two nations, while the third focuses on historic visits by leaders of both countries.

Speaking at the debut, Assoc. Prof. Dr Vũ Trọng Lâm, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Sự Thật National Political Publishing House, emphasised that amid a world of complex changes, the special and steadfast friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba remains a solid foundation for the two nations to stand shoulder to shoulder, persistently pursuing the cause of building and safeguarding socialism, advancing socio-economic development in each country, and contributing to joint efforts for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

He added that the publication not only helps to enhance communications about the significance of the traditional solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba, but also educates younger generations of both nations to cherish, preserve and further strengthen this exemplary and loyal relationship.

For his part, Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, Ambassador of Cuba to Việt Nam, affirmed that the book is an outstanding contribution to preserving the historical memory and spirit of the special solidarity and friendship initiated by President Hồ Chí Minh and Leader Fidel Castro. He described it as a meaningful initiative to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The Ambassador highlighted that the publication features many valuable documents and photographs showcasing historic visits and exchanges between Vietnamese and Cuban leaders.

He extended his congratulations to the Sự Thật National Political Publishing House on releasing the book on this significant occasion, while expressing profound gratitude for the publisher’s longstanding and meaningful contributions through works on the history, land and people of Cuba, as well as translations of Vietnamese publications into Spanish to introduce them to Cuban readers. — VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Four records set as Việt Nam hosts first-ever world tea fest 2025

The World Tea Fest 2025, Việt Nam's first international-scale tea festival, features four remarkable records: a mass tea-brewing performance by 1,111 artisans; the preservation of a 100-year-old tea factory; the participation of beauty queens from 80 countries; and the display of 1,000 ancient tea trees, each several centuries old.
Life & Style

The new sound of Hmong

The future of the Hmong language and culture in Việt Nam is in good hands and music is at the forefront. Fusing mountain sounds with contemporary styles like rap, NT One, THEENG VANG and Ly Mí Cường, three independent artists from the north of Việt Nam, are showing what it means to be proudly Vietnamese Hmong.

