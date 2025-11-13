Vietnamese fine arts shine with century of brush strokes and bonds

HÀ NỘI — A century of creativity will be on full display this week as a special international exhibition highlighting the formation and development of modern Vietnamese fine arts opens at the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts (VNUFA) in the heart of Hà Nội.

The event is organised by VNUFA in collaboration with art schools in the GoA9 network, an international alliance of art schools in Asia, under the theme Trường Đại Học Mỹ thuật Việt Nam và Bè Bạn (Việt Nam University of Fine Arts and Friends).

Scheduled to run from November 14 to 24, the exhibition will showcase 94 of the latest and most outstanding artworks by lecturers from VNUFA and the GoA9 network.

It is a large-scale and well-prepared event among a series of activities celebrating the 100th anniversary of VNUFA – the cradle of Vietnamese fine arts, which has contributed to creating many generations of artists, painters, researchers and lecturers for the country.

Besides materials such as oil and acrylic, commonly used in most works by Asian artists, the incorporation of silk and lacquer by Vietnamese authors adds striking highlights to the exhibition.

Sculptures and installations also demonstrate an open-minded approach to modern and contemporary art across each country.

Alongside creations by GoA9 network artists, the exhibition also features 30 print paintings by artists from the US, Canada, Argentina, Italy, Poland, the Philippines and Malaysia.

They are part of an international painting collection at VNUFA, marking the process of academic exchange, work exchange and artistic cooperation between the University and foreign artists and scholars throughout its 100-year journey of growth, according to the event's organising board.

"The appearance of these works has contributed to expanding the exhibition space, bringing viewers a global perspective on modern and contemporary art, while affirming the spirit of integration and international connection of the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in education, training and creativity," the board said in a statement.

All the works displayed at the exhibition may most faithfully reflect the breath of the times in each country and each land, making the event an opportunity for viewers to gain an "overview of modern and contemporary art in Asian countries, of which Việt Nam is proud to be a member, with unique creations in both visual thinking and artistic materials," according to the organisers.

The GoA9 network, which VNUFA officially joined and co-founded in 2023, was formed in the spirit of cooperation, sharing of training experiences and artistic creation among universities, aiming to promote exhibitions, seminars, artist exchanges and academic research in the region.

Key partners include the Hồ Chí Minh City University of Fine Arts and VNUFA in Việt Nam, as well as institutions such as the Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna in Thailand.

The exhibition held in Hà Nội on the occasion of VNUFA's 100th anniversary of establishment and development is a vivid demonstration of the sustainable, long-term and increasingly expanding cooperative relationship between Asian art training institutions, the organisers said.

In the context of globalisation and the strong exchange of cultures, the exhibition conveys a message of friendship, cooperation and sharing between artists, lecturers and art researchers in the region and the world. It is both a highlight and a contribution to affirming the pioneering position of VNUFA in the international art exchange and cooperation network. — VNS