World cuisines converge in international culinary in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The 13th International Culinary Culture Festival 2025 will bring together the world’s best dishes on November 22–23 in Hà Nội, the city for peace.

Held annually by units under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the festival promotes cultural and culinary exchange between Việt Nam and international friends.

The organising committee said more than 120 booths will be set up, offering a vibrant panorama of global culinary excellence and highlighting Việt Nam’s image as a 'common home' for world cultures.

“This year's event was carefully prepared on an expanded scale, with participation from embassies, consulates, international cultural centres, provincial departments of foreign affairs, and domestic and foreign enterprises,” said Hoàng Thu Nga, deputy head of the organising committee.

Themed "Trip of Flavours – A Journey of Flavours Around the World", the festival promotes cuisine as a journey of emotion and connection, where every dish is not only about taste but also a story of each nation's culture, history and identity.

"Through each culinary dish, we share not only the flavour but also the creativity and mutual understanding which inspires the spirit of cooperation," Nga said. "This year's festival also marks a new step forward in the quality of its organisation, with culinary showcases, cultural exchanges and experiential activities designed to offer greater richness and depth, creating a truly immersive space for the public and our international friends.

"Through this convergence, we not only present the beauty of global culinary cultures but also convey the message of a dynamic and welcoming Việt Nam that stands ready to connect for peace, cooperation and shared development."

Lê Thị Thiết, chairwoman of Ninh Bình Province Culinary Culture Association and member of the organising committee, said: "The festival will have an area to introduce the quintessence of Vietnamese culture, focusing on the culinary heritage of the country's three regions.

"Dishes which have recognised national intangible heritage such as phở (noodles with beef or chicken), bánh cuốn Thanh Trì (Thanh Trì steamed rice rolls), bún chả (vermicelli noodles with grilled pork) and mì Quảng (Quảng noodles) will be cooked and showcased at the event. If phở and bún chả are representatives of the North, mì Quảng and Huế's traditional cakes represent the central region, while bánh xèo (crispy Vietnamese pancake) and bánh mỳ (Vietnamese baguette) will be the South's highlights.

Famous chefs from cooking associations, Vân Cù Village's phở chefs and renowned artisans such as Phạm Thị Ánh Tuyết will conduct cooking demonstrations of these dishes. There will also be a space for the exchange of culinary knowledge, where foreign and domestic cooks can display their skills and share their cooking experiences.

Speaking at the press conference announcing the festival, Lê Nguyệt Anh, spouse of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the greatest expectation of the event was to convey the Vietnamese people’s affection and respect for international friends through simple yet meaningful aspects such as cuisine. She emphasised that the festival served as a bridge for countries to understand and appreciate one another’s cultures, fostering respect for diversity and the spirit of peaceful coexistence.

From the Embassy of Russia to Việt Nam, Elena Bezdetko expressed her pleasure that Vietnamese people love Russian long-standing cuisine.

This year's Russian booth will, as usual, introduce traditional dishes that differ from those of previous years. Bezdetko promised that the delicious dishes would pair perfectly with black bread. While enjoying Russian food, visitors will also have the opportunity to see famous souvenirs such as scarves and Matryoshka dolls.

In addition to cooking shows and cuisine displays, food lovers can take part in other activities such as the Fashion Food Show and Global Beer Fest.

For the first time, digital technology will be applied. At the Digital Interactive Corner, visitors can look up programme information, view event maps, learn about the typical dishes of each country, and participate in modern multimedia experiences.

The event is free for everyone at the Diplomatic Compound, No 298 Kim Mã Street, Hà Nội. — VNS