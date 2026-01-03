HCM City kicks off Spring Volunteer Campaign 2026

HCM City — The Youth Union of HCM City launched the 18th annual Spring Volunteer Campaign 2026 on Saturday.

This year’s campaign brings together 171 youth union chapters from residential areas and military units, 13 youth union chapters representing workers; 72 others from schools, plus 47 city-level clubs, teams and groups affiliated with the Vietnam Youth Federation’s municipal chapter.

Immediately after the launch ceremony, volunteers fanned out across the city, staging blood donations, setting up charity booths, unveiling "Digital Literacy for All" squads, tearing down illegal posters, and sweeping streets and alleys clean.

Through February 16, their efforts will target hospitals, elder-care facilities, schools for special needs, social welfare centres, student dormitories, worker housing, train stations, bus depots, and other hubs throughout the bustling southern hub.

The 2026 campaign has outlined specific targets: creating 50 “Youth Spring Corners” in student dormitories and 95 spring spaces in worker accommodations, apartment complexes and community venues; arranging 73 “January 9 Journeys” to historical sites tied to the old Sài Gòn-Gia Định-HCM City student and youth movements, visits and gifts to 15 dorms and 95 worker cultural centres; and hosting 10 "Border and Island Solidarity" gatherings and five "Journey of Trust" events.

Volunteers plan to provide free medical examinations, health consultations and medication for 5,000 disadvantaged residents, children and youth; deliver New Year gifts to 4,000 pediatric and poor patients, distribute 20,000 traditional sticky rice cakes, and deploy 168 teams to support traffic management in wards, communes and special zone.

The campaign also spotlights themed days, including “Proud Spring Day” on January 9 for the 76th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Vietnamese Students and the Vietnam Students’ Association, “Spring of Soldiers” Day on January 18 marking the 58th anniversary of the 1968 Tet Offensive and Uprising, and “Sharing Spring” Day on January 25 celebrating the 96th anniversary the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3) and emulation activities in the line-up to the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS