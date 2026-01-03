155 traffic accidents recorded nationwide during New Year holiday

HÀ NỘI —A total of 155 traffic accidents were reported across the country during the three-day New Year holiday in 2026, leaving 75 people dead and 124 injured, according to the Traffic Police Department.

On January 3 (from 10am on January 2 to 10am on January 3), 35 accidents occurred, killing 16 people and injuring 27 others, with property damage estimated at VNĐ363.7 million. All incidents happened on roadways.

January 2 saw the highest number of accidents, with 71 cases resulting in 41 deaths and 56 injuries, followed by January 1 with 49 accidents, 18 deaths and 41 injuries.

During enforcement operations on January 3, police dealt with 11,590 violations, temporarily seizing 116 cars and 3,605 motorbikes. More than 3,470 cases involved alcohol-related offences, while 1,966 were linked to speeding.

Authorities also organised 12 driving licence examinations in six localities for over 4,760 candidates, and processed 310 licence renewals and replacements. — VNS