Overnight coach fire in central Việt Nam leaves one dead

NGHỆ AN — A passenger coach travelling from central Việt Nam to Hà Nội caught fire on an expressway in Nghệ An Province late on Friday, killing a teenage passenger, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at around 11.30pm on January 2 as the coach approached the southern entrance of Thần Vũ Tunnel. Flames were first seen at the front of the vehicle, prompting the driver to pull into an emergency stopping lane.

More than ten passengers escaped after the doors were opened, officials said. The driver attempted to extinguish the fire using a portable extinguisher, but the flames spread rapidly, engulfing the coach and sending thick black smoke into the air.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene and brought the blaze under control after about an hour, but the vehicle was destroyed.

During a search of the burned-out coach, rescuers found the body of a male passenger who authorities believe may have been asleep when the fire started. The victim was later identified as a 12th-grade student.

The incident led to the temporary closure of both lanes of the Diễn Châu–Bãi Vọt Expressway, resulting in traffic congestion that lasted up to three hours. Vehicles were diverted while emergency crews worked at the scene.

The coach operator later dispatched a replacement vehicle to carry the remaining passengers onward.

The scene was cleared on Saturday, and traffic has since returned to normal. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. — VNS