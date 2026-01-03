Politics & Law
Teenage fisherman missing after boat capsizes in rough seas off Lâm Đồng Province

January 03, 2026 - 11:39
A 15-metre fishing vessel capsized while entering La Gi Port during strong winds and high waves, leaving one 16-year-old crew member missing.
A search team combs the coastline for the missing fisherman. — Photo nld.com.vn

LÂM ĐỒNG — A fishing boat capsized in rough seas at the entrance to La Gi Port in Lâm Đồng Province late on Friday, leaving one teenage fisherman missing, local authorities said.

The 15-metre vessel, with four crew members on board, was returning from a fishing trip on the evening of January 2 when it was hit by strong waves as it approached the harbour, causing it to sink and drift into a breakwater.

Three fishermen managed to jump from the boat and swim ashore. The fourth crew member, identified as T.Đ.T., 16, of La Gi Ward, has not yet been found.

Border guard units are continuing search operations and have deployed personnel and equipment to support the effort, authorities said. — VNS

 

fishing boat rough seas missing fisherman

