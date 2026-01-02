Phú Quốc Traffic Police Station established, amid rising traffic volume

AN GIANG — The Phú Quốc Traffic Police Station was officially established on Friday in the Phú Quốc Special Zone by the An Giang Provincial Police.

At the ceremony, leaders of the An Giang Provincial Police announced decisions regarding the deployment of forces and organisation of the Phú Quốc Traffic Police Station, as well as the appointment of Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Đức Thành as the new Station Commander.

In his speech on the occasion, Senior Colonel Diệp Văn Thế, deputy director of An Giang Provincial Police, said that the foundation of the Phú Quốc Traffic Police Station was an inevitable requirement, reflecting the close and timely attention of the provincial Police Party Committee on this strategically important area.

With a high vehicle density and increasing traffic flow of both residents and tourists, as well as many other complex factors regarding traffic order and safety, the Phú Quốc Traffic Police Station must quickly stabilise its organisation, build a united, disciplined and responsible collective, intensify patrols and strictly handle violations to prevent traffic hotspots from emerging.

Thế called on the Phú Quốc Traffic Police force to intensify legal education on traffic order and safety to build an image of a professional, friendly and civilised traffic police force serving the people and meeting the requirements for traffic safety in this new development phase, especially to effectively support major national political and diplomatic events in the near future.

Chairman of the Phú Quốc Special Zone People's Committee Trần Minh Khoa noted that amid Phú Quốc's strong and comprehensive development in economy, tourism and transport infrastructure, demands to ensure traffic order and safety are increasingly high, with new, urgent and more demanding tasks.

In particular, Phú Quốc is aiming to become an international-standard tourism and services hub, especially as in 2027 Phú Quốc will host the APEC Senior Officials' Week, a political and diplomatic event of special significance. This requires security, order and traffic safety work to be implemented proactively, systematically, professionally and sustainably.

The establishment of the Phú Quốc Traffic Police Station holds special importance, creating a solid foundation for socio-economic development, particularly in tourism and services.

Khoa expressed the hope that the Phú Quốc Traffic Police force would continue to play a core role, strengthen close coordination with functional forces and local authorities, building a safe, civilised and friendly traffic environment befitting an international tourism hub.

Thành, the new commander of the Phú Quốc Traffic Police Station, acknowledged the opinions of the provincial police and the special zone People's Committee leadership.

He confirmed his determination, along with the unit's collective, to uphold a high sense of responsibility, unity and discipline, overcome difficulties, improve the professional skills and work to complete all assigned tasks, maintaining traffic order and safety and effectively serving the sustainable development of the special zone.

Immediately after the announcement and ceremony, the Phú Quốc Traffic Police force held a march and patrol on key routes in the special zone, demonstrating momentum, high political resolve and readiness to undertake tasks, creating a positive impression among residents and tourists alike. — VNS